On a private visit to Prayagraj, Rahul tries to gauge voters’ mood in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday seemed eager to know about the ground-level impact of his sister and All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s taking charge of the party affairs in eastern UP.

Rahul was in Prayagraj to attend a private function of a trustee of Kamla Nehru Trust. Although the trip was a private one, he did discuss the forthcoming UP assembly election. He also took detailed information on his party’s prospects from local senior leaders while on the way from the Bamrauli airport to Swaraj Bhawan—the ancestral home of his family.

He asked the leaders about the impact on the party and party cadre after Priyanka Gandhi took the front role in eastern UP. Former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari informed him that the situation of the party had improved a lot. The organisation at the booth level had become very strong, Tiwari said. The will to move forward had rekindled among the party workers. Even old Congressmen were also now again taking interest in the work of the party, Tiwari informed Rahul.

Select Congress leader who could meet Rahul informed him that the party had recently been active on every serious issue of the region and the state. Rahul also asked them about the crowd coming to Priyanka’s rallies. To this, Congress leaders claimed that disillusionment with the BJP was making Priyanka’s rallies and visits a success. Even Samajwadi Party voters were moving towards the Congress even as the BSP was lagging far behind, said a senior Congress leader aware of the development. Rahul asked Congress leaders to remain vigilant as any laxity now when the polls were just a few months away could undo all the hard work done till now.