On first day of reopening, AU witnesses students’ demonstration for online exams

On the very first day after being reopened for teaching in offline mode for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses after a long gap because of pandemic, the Arts faculty of Allahabad University (AU) witnessed an agitation by a large number of students who demanded the annual examinations be held in online mode.

The students staged a demonstration at the office of the controller of examination (CoE) on Monday and said when the teaching during the entire academic session was held in an online mode the exams too should be held online.

A protesting student Ajay Yadav ‘Samrat’ said, “Teaching at AU was done mostly through online mode in the present academic session and AU administration has to understand the limitation of the students, be it in terms of limited data that he or she can afford or for that matter having a smart phone and the internet connectivity in rural areas from where chunk of the students belong. Yearlong you will teach through online mode and now they (read AU administration) want to conduct exams in offline mode, this is not acceptable to student fraternity.”

Last week, following the meeting of examination committee, the controller of examinations prof Ramendra Kumar Singh had said the AU would be conducting the undergraduate second and third year examinations in offline mode from April 22. Their practical examinations will also be conducted in offline mode. There will also be a 30% cut in the syllabus. At the same time, it has been decided to conduct the graduation first year examinations in the first week of August. Due to the delay in the admission process, there will be 20% curtailment in the undergraduate first year course.

Also, the examinations of the students of the first semester of PG courses will be held in offline mode from the first week of May. Their syllabus too has been curtailed by 20%. At present, the admission process for the first semester is going on in the departments. Apart from this, the final semester (4th, 6th, 8th and 10th) examinations of PG and professional courses will be conducted in offline mode in the first week of May. It has also been decided to reduce their syllabus by 30%.

But the students are not satisfied by the varsity decision to curtail the course and hold the exam in online mode as Monday’s protest saw the slogans like ‘Padhai hui zoom per to pariksha hogi room per’ (if classes were taken on zoom, then we will give exams from our rooms).

AU’s public relation officer (PRO) prof Jaya Kapoor said, “Two separate groups of students have given memorandum to CoE on Monday. While the first groups want exams to be held thorough offline mode the second protested at the CoE office demanding that the exams should be conducted in an online mode. AU would be taking a decision in the matter soon.”