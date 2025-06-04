One dead, two injured as woman in car strikes several on footpath in Lucknow

A woman rashly driving a car struck several people, killing one and injuring two others on a footpath near Shia PG College in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon, police said. CCTV footage showing the car that killed one and injured two people, in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT)

Among the two injured, one is a 10-year-old, who was hospitalised.

Around 3:30 pm, the speeding car first hit the extension of a cafeteria near the college and then ran over a bicyclist before hitting a street pole that brought it to a stop, police and eyewitnesses said. The incident was caught on CCTV, the footage of which has been doing the rounds on social media.

“Upon reaching the spot, police found out that the car (bearing registration number UP32KE0037) had veered off its path and climbed the footpath. It had struck people standing there before colliding with an electric pole,” said Lucknow police in their official statement.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman was driving rashly, which resulted in the car losing control. “It crashed into a pole, otherwise, it would have injured more people,” said one.

Police said Tanu Gupta, 35, who lives in Saadatganj area of the city and works in the real estate sector, was driving the car. She was coming from the Daliganj Crossing when she struck people.

Madyeganj SHO Rajesh Singh said, “The woman was an experienced driver and had her driving licence as well. She was not under the influence of alcohol.” The SHO added an FIR had been registered under relevant sections of the BNS in the case.

Police, with the assistance of locals, rushed the injured to the Balrampur Hospital. Virendra Pandey, 45, from Khadra succumbed to his injuries during treatment, said the statement.

Pandey was a contract worker at KGMU. His brother Sunil Pandey said he was returning home from a market when he was run over. He is survived by his wife Saroj, son Krishna and daughter Anya Pandey.

Daksh Sonkar, 10, who hails from Bansmandi Bhanu Tola on Sitapur Road and was under medical care, was one of the two people injured in the accident. The other is a woman, but was yet to be identified. She is believed to be a beggar. She sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

Mujahid, an eyewitness, said: “I was heading towards the crossing on my bicycle when I saw a car speeding down the other track. As I approached the gate of Shia PG College, I heard a loud noise. I stopped my bicycle and saw that the same car had run over several people. I rushed to the spot. One of the injured was being taken in an e-rickshaw, but he appeared to have died already. All of this happened within 3-4 minutes.”

The car in question was seized and taken to a police station. Authorities confirmed that no law-and-order disturbance took place following the accident.