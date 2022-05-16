One held for woman’s death during police raid in UP’s Siddharthnagar
A day after a 50-year-old woman died of a bullet injury during a police raid in Islamnagar village of Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district, police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the incident.
“We have arrested one Jitendra Yadav who extorts money from those involved in cow slaughter. Also, we have recovered a country made pistol of 0.315 bore from his possession. A shell of a fired cartridge was also found in the pistol,” superintendent of police (SP), Siddharthnagar, Yashvir Singh said. He said, “It is likely that the woman died from the bullet fired by Yadav.” The SP further said the family members of the deceased women also found the bullet of the same bore from the site of incident.
Earlier, the family of the deceased woman had alleged that she was shot by the police during the raid on Saturday night. The SP said police personnel did not open any firing and that the fact will be further looked into during probe.
The incident took place around 10.30pm on Saturday when the local police along with a special operations group went to Islamnagar village in the district to arrest the woman’s son Abdul Rehman, a suspect in a cow slaughter case. The situation, however, worsened when the suspect’s mother, Roshni, started opposing the arrest of her son. Soon, other villagers too joined her and attacked the police party. They also opened fire, forcing the police to resort to retaliatory firing.
On Monday, the SP said the raid was headed by station house officer (SHO), Siddharthnagar police station, Tehsildar Singh. “The raid was made on an intelligence inputs of cow slaughter in Islamnagar village at around 10:20pm. Seven history sheeters involved in cow slaughter live in the village. Seven cases of cow slaughter against 16 accused of the area have been lodged in the past,” SP Yashvir Singh said.
While highlighting the sequence of the incident, a press statement issued by the police on Monday said after some villagers registered their protest against the raid, the police team began to return from the village. It was when Jitendra Yadav opened fire towards the crowd and the bullet hit Roshni.
While two first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged in connection with the incident, the police have also booked some unknown villagers on charges of rioting and obstructing government officials from discharging their duty. The SP said the situation in the village was peaceful and a police picket had been set up there to ensure law and order.
-
Allahabad HC adjourns KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case till May 20
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex case till May 20 due to paucity of time. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi, Justice Prakash Padia observed, “Heard learned counsel for the parties at length. Due to paucity of time, the arguments could not be concluded. Put up this matter in the additional cause list on 20.05.2022 at 12:00 noon.”
-
Teenager sitting on two-wheeler killed by tempo driver in Pune
PUNE A 16-year-old boy was killed after a tempo driver, who was driving without a permit, rammed into a hoarding and then into two two-wheeler vehicles in Dhankawadi area on Sunday afternoon. The deceased boy was identified as Sunny Datta Dhaware, who was sitting on one of the two two-wheelers which were hit by the tempo driver. The incident happened around 1;30pm near a gram panchayat office in Savarkar chowk area of Dhankawadi, Pune.
-
Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal, CA to remain in ED custody for 4 more days
Suspended IAS officer of Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal, and chartered accountant Suman Kumar will remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for four more days, a special court in Ranchi ordered on Monday. Suman Kumar was arrested on May 7 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the state's Khunti district. Suman Kumar's client, Jharkhand's mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested four days later on May 11.
-
Prime Minister offers prayers at Buddhist temple in Kushinagar
LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening offered prayers at Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Buddha Purnima. He visited both --Lumbini (in Nepal), the birthplace and Mahaparinirvan temple (in Kushinagar), the place where Lord Buddha attained 'nirvana', on the same day. He, along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, laid the foundation stone of a technologically-advanced India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini.
-
Uddhav’s May 14 speech defines future Sena-BJP relation: Saamana
Hindutva was “poisonous, vicious and perverted”, indicated that there was no chance of a reconciliation between the two erstwhile partners in the future, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Monday. An editorial in the publication also said attempts to underestimate Sena would backfire on the opponents. The editorial also attacked Thackeray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics