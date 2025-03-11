One held with fake liquor worth 2.5 lakh in U.P. capital

Thakurganj police in Uttar Pradesh capital on Monday busted a fake liquor racket and nabbed one of its members with adulterated liquor worth ₹2.5 lakh and four sacks containing empty bottles and fake branding material, police said. As per the police, multiple cases, including those of gambling and excise violations, had been registered against the accused in Mohanlalganj and Thakurganj since 2017. (For Representation)

As per a police official, the arrested accused Anil Singh used to repackage liquor from other states into branded bottles using counterfeit labels and QR codes to later sell them at high prices.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Singh’s hideout near Mari Mata temple and unearthed the illegal activity. The police arrested him on the spot and registered an FIR against him under sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and 60/63 of the UP Excise Act.

The police suspect that accused is a part of a larger network involved in smuggling and adulterating liquor for sale in Lucknow and neighbouring areas.