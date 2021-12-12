One killed, seven injured as UPSRTC bus rams into tree

One person was killed, while seven others were injured when a bus of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), being driven by its conductor, and ferrying around 60 passengers, met with an accident in Sultanpur district on Saturday midnight, said police officials on Sunday.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Mishra said the incident took place near Basgaon village under Gosaiganj police station limits of Sultanpur when the bus rammed into a tree while on its way from Azamgarh to Lucknow. He said initial investigations suggest that the bus was being driven by its conductor Raj Kumar and the driver Ram Pratap Saini was sleeping at the time of the incident. He said the detailed report about the incident will be sent to the UPSRTC authorities for further action.

Sharing further details, the SP said the deceased was identified as Birbal Kumar, 46, of Ghazipur district. He said the deceased’s family has been informed about the incident, and all assistance is being provided to them. He said seven injured people include Nadeem Ahmad, 40, Kasim Ahmad, 36, Anil Gupta, 45, Rohit Yadav, 40, Kamla Devi, 55, Vinod Kumar, 39, and Vivek Kumar Gupta, 38. He said the condition of four injured is serious, and they are undergoing treatment at Sultanpur district hospital, while others have been discharged after the treatment. He said other passengers of the bus were sent to their destination by arranging another bus.