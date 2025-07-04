Search
One killed, six hurt as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lko E-way

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 10:28 PM IST

Driver of a private bus was killed and around six passengers were injured when the bus in which they were travelling rammed into a truck moving ahead on Agra-Lucknow Expressway early on Friday, police said. The mishap occurred within limits of Fatehabad police station of Agra district.

The bus had begun its journey for Delhi on Thursday night from Lucknow and was reaching end of Agra-Lucknow Expressway when the accident occurred at around 3 am after the driver reportedly fell asleep, the police said.

“The driver was identified as Subhash Kumar from Haryana. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and his family was informed,” said DP Tiwari, incharge, Fatehabad police station of Agra.

“The injured were rushed to community health centre in Fatehabad after police and staff of UPEIDA reached the spot. Amongst six injured, a woman from Lucknow had fractures.” Tiwari added.

