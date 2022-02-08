One more arrested for alleged links with terror module busted in Lucknow

In connection with the alleged al-Qaeda linked terror module busted by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Lucknow in July last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused from Jammu.

A Lucknow court has sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody on Monday, informed prosecution officers here on Tuesday.

The UP ATS had arrested five people in Lucknow, claiming to have busted the terror module in July last year. The NIA had taken over its investigation later and had filed the supplementary chargesheet against the five accused in January earlier this year.

A senior prosecution official said that the arrested accused is identified as Tauheed Ahmad Shah and was produced before the special NIA court on Monday. He said the court sent the accused to judicial custody, and the NIA is likely to apply for his custody remand. He said the arrested accused is a resident of Badagaon locality in Jammu city.

The official said the NIA arrested Tauheed for his alleged links with five people arrested before for operating the alleged al-Qaeda linked self-radicalised terror module. He said the NIA has taken over this probe after UP ATS had sent a report to the Union home ministry stating that the busted module may have links in different states as well as internationally through which they received funds to carry out terror activities in the country. Besides, the UP ATS said that the five accused were planning to execute serial blasts in different parts of Uttar Pradesh before Independence Day (August 15), 2021.

Initially, the UP ATS had arrested the two suspects, Minhaz and Maseerudeen, from a motor workshop-cum-residence of Minhaz’s father on Dubagga by-pass road on July 11, 2021. The ATS claimed to have recovered two pressure cookers and explosives collected to prepare pressure cooker bombs. On their revelation, three others, including Shakeel Hussain, Mohammed Mustakeem and Mohammed Mueed, were arrested from different parts of Lucknow on July 13, 2021. They were arrested for assisting Minhaz Ahmad and Maseerudeen in arranging a pistol and were aware of their terror planning.

