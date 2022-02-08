Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / One more arrested for alleged links with terror module busted in Lucknow
lucknow news

One more arrested for alleged links with terror module busted in Lucknow

The UP ATS had arrested five people in Lucknow in July last year and claimed to have busted the al-Qaeda linked terror module
Police said the NIA arrested Tauheed for his alleged links with five people arrested before for operating the alleged al-Qaeda linked self-radicalised terror module. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 10:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In connection with the alleged al-Qaeda linked terror module busted by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Lucknow in July last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more accused from Jammu.

A Lucknow court has sent the accused to 14-day judicial custody on Monday, informed prosecution officers here on Tuesday.

The UP ATS had arrested five people in Lucknow, claiming to have busted the terror module in July last year. The NIA had taken over its investigation later and had filed the supplementary chargesheet against the five accused in January earlier this year.

A senior prosecution official said that the arrested accused is identified as Tauheed Ahmad Shah and was produced before the special NIA court on Monday. He said the court sent the accused to judicial custody, and the NIA is likely to apply for his custody remand. He said the arrested accused is a resident of Badagaon locality in Jammu city.

RELATED STORIES

The official said the NIA arrested Tauheed for his alleged links with five people arrested before for operating the alleged al-Qaeda linked self-radicalised terror module. He said the NIA has taken over this probe after UP ATS had sent a report to the Union home ministry stating that the busted module may have links in different states as well as internationally through which they received funds to carry out terror activities in the country. Besides, the UP ATS said that the five accused were planning to execute serial blasts in different parts of Uttar Pradesh before Independence Day (August 15), 2021.

Initially, the UP ATS had arrested the two suspects, Minhaz and Maseerudeen, from a motor workshop-cum-residence of Minhaz’s father on Dubagga by-pass road on July 11, 2021. The ATS claimed to have recovered two pressure cookers and explosives collected to prepare pressure cooker bombs. On their revelation, three others, including Shakeel Hussain, Mohammed Mustakeem and Mohammed Mueed, were arrested from different parts of Lucknow on July 13, 2021. They were arrested for assisting Minhaz Ahmad and Maseerudeen in arranging a pistol and were aware of their terror planning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP