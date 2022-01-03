One more arrested in Lakhimpur violence case

A day after making two more arrests in connection with the killing of two BJP workers and a driver during the October 3 Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, the special investigating team (SIT) made another arrest on Sunday. All three arrests have been made under FIR number 220.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a communication released to press on Sunday night, the SIT officials disclosed the identity of the arrested youth as Gurpreet Singh of Banshinagar under Palia kotwali limits. The special investigators have arrested seven people so far under FIR number 220 which pertains to the killing of BJP workers Shubham Bajpai and Shyam Sundar and a driver Hariom.

While Kamaljeet Singh and Kanwaljeet Singh were arrested on Saturday, Vichitra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh were arrested earlier. The FIR number 220 was lodged by a BJP ward member Sumit Jaiswal with Tikunia kotwali on October 4. In this FIR, Jaiswal had accused unidentified miscreants of having killed the BJP workers.

Violence had erupted at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year when farmers were protesting the visit of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to a neighbouring village where Union MoS, home, Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra had organised a ‘dangal’ (wrestling) contest. Eight people, including four famers, had lost their lives there that day. ---Deokant Pandey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}