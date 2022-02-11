One who built university in jail, one who killed farmers out on bail: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Invoking the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in “Azam Khan’s Rampur”, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the ruling BJP, saying while Azam Khan was in jail for building a university (Maulana Jauhar University, Rampur), a Union minister’s son was out on bail in a case pertaining to the killing of farmers, and mockingly said: “This is the new India of the BJP.”

The Allahabad high court on Thursday granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, in a case of violence in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Yadav also claimed that the voting in the first phase of the UP Assembly polls had given enough indications that the BJP would be wiped out from the state.

The SP chief was addressing a public meeting in Rampur district in favour of Azam Khan (on Rampur assembly seat), his son Abdullah Azam Khan (on Suar seat) and other SP candidates on three other Rampur seats. He said, “Even if the BJP people do 700 squats, holding ears in apology, the farmers will still not forgive the party.”

The five Rampur seats will go to polls in the second phase of UP elections on February 14, along with 50 others in western UP and Rohilkhand regions. The SP had won 15 of these 55 second phase constituencies in 2017 polls and is looking to do better. The BJP had won 38 seats, Congress two and the BSP none. The SP had won three of the five Rampur seats, including Rampur and Suar.

Akhilesh said Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam, had to languish in jail for two years on false cases. Abdullah Azam Khan was present with Akhilesh and other SP candidates from Rampur on the dais.

“Azam Khan was also sent to jail on false charges. Cases of buffalo theft, chicken theft and theft of books were lodged against him. But the man who crushed farmers under the wheels of a jeep has come out of jail. This is the new India of the BJP,” the former UP chief minister added.

“The man who built a university for you, fought for your rights and honour, was sent to jail. And the man who crushed farmers using a jeep has been sent out of jail. Nowhere in the world farmers have been crushed by a jeep. But as the UP polls are here, he has got bail,” he said.

Khan got the Jauhar University built in Rampur. He is currently lodged in Sitapur jail on various charges.

“People were waiting for March 10 for the election results, but the way voting took place in the first phase (on Thursday), it seems that the results were out by yesterday in SP’s favour by the evening,” said Yadav.

“In the first phase of polling, people from different sections of society including farmers have wiped out the BJP and whatever is left (of the party), will be wiped out in the second phase from Saharanpur to Rampur,” he said.

“BJP leaders lie a lot. The first time they had lied was during demonetisation, when they had said the move will curtail corruption. Corruption could not be curtailed, but it doubled during the double-engine government,” he said in a reference to the BJP being in power both at the Centre and in the state, and urged people to vote for the SP-RLD alliance.

