One year of vaccinations: 92.50% UP population armed with first shot

In one year of vaccination, Uttar Pradesh covered over 92.50% of the eligible 18-plus population with the first dose and completely vaccinated over 57.32% of the population.

Vaccination began in Uttar Pradesh on January 16, 2021 and the state is leading the country with the maximum doses administered in a state. A total 22,84,89,786 doses of the vaccine have been administered till now.

“In all 47,25,939 individuals between 15 and 18 years of age have been administered their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine which is 33.72% of their estimated population in Uttar Pradesh,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

According to the data from the state health department, 14,23,54,400 people have got their first dose in the state and among them 8,57,49,721 their second dose as well. Also 3,85,665 precautionary doses have been administered to health workers, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age since January 10.

Among the districts, Lucknow is leading with 66,01,927 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine administered till now which includes 38,84,209 first doses and 26,87,974 second doses.

“Initially, Lucknow had a target of administering 37.40 lakh eligible 18-plus people according to the voter list and it successfully crossed the mark. Now those who shifted to Lucknow recently but were not enrolled as Lucknow residents, are also being given the vaccine,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Lucknow has administered 1,33,702 individuals between 15 and 18 years of age their first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine and about 30,000 precautionary doses.

“We should now quickly ensure all the eligible get their first dose so that all have vaccine coverage. This is significant as Covid-19 cases are rising these days and the vaccine will help fight the virus,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.

Even after vaccination, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be followed to avoid infection, said Prasad.

Vaccination had begun with health workers on January 16, 2021, then opened for frontline workers on February 2, followed by the 60-plus age group and those above 45-years and comorbid from March 1 and for all above 18 years from May 1.