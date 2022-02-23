Only BJP could work to abolish triple talaq practice: Nadda

PRAYAGRAJ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said when the Supreme Court had ordered abolishing the practice of triple talaq (instant divorce), only the BJP could bring a law to make it a reality for the benefit of Muslim women, as the “opposition parties shunned responsibilities due to their politics of appeasement.”

“The SC had ordered abolishing the triple talaq practice, but nobody else acted on it because of appeasement politics. It was only Prime Minister Narendra who had the will to revoke this 13th century practice freeing Muslim women from its curse,” he said while addressing public meetings in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

He said 200 riots took place in UP during 2012-17 when Akhilesh Yadav headed the SP government in the state. “There has not been a single riot in UP in the last five years,” claimed Nadda.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government, Nadda said the grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya to fulfill the desires of millions. “The SP regime had ordered firing on kar sewaks (devotees),” he said.

“Even the Congress stalled the issue of Ram temple. The issue could be taken to its logical conclusion only when you voted the BJP to power. This has led to the commencement of the construction of the temple,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP chief said the Congress was neither a national party nor an Indian party and was reduced to being a party of the “brother-sister duo”.

“The BJP-led government, under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has put criminals behind bars and ended the reign of mafias. Such crackdown on criminals would continue during the next five years,” he promised.

Citing various development and welfare projects initiated by the BJP government, Nadda said farmers of the state would get free electricity for irrigation and they should help the BJP return to power in UP.