Op Chaturbhuj: 2,750 cams, anti-drone & 24/7 vigil ensure safe Maghi Purnima in Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 12, 2025 09:26 PM IST

A massive security operation was rolled out on Wednesday for Maghi Purnima at Mahakumbh Nagar, where lakhs of devotees gathered for the sacred bathing ritual. Under Operation Chaturbhuj, authorities implemented a high-tech surveillance and crowd management strategy, ensuring an incident-free experience.

Launched on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive, the operation saw police and administrative teams working round the clock from Tuesday night to maintain order. (Sourced)

The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) led the initiative, deploying 2,750 high-resolution cameras, anti-drone technology, and 24/7 aerial monitoring to oversee the vast congregation, the officials informed.

“Drones and anti-drone systems played a key role in tracking movements and neutralising any unauthorised aerial activity,” Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi said. With thousands arriving continuously, security forces worked in coordination to regulate entry points, streamline crowd movement, and prevent congestion.

Deputy inspector general (Mela) Vaibhav Krishna said pre-planned measures, including traffic diversions and extended security deployment, ensured smooth arrangements. “Our teams were prepared well in advance, and everything remained controlled,” he said.

Given the unexpected surge in devotees, riverbanks were fortified, and water levels were managed to prevent any mishaps, said additional fair officer Vivek Chaturvedi. The water police set up barricades, watchtowers, and reinforced changing rooms, while officials urged devotees to use designated bathing zones and follow safety protocols.

A comprehensive traffic diversion plan was enforced, with police stationed at key points to prevent bottlenecks. Special arrangements were also made for Kalpavasis, ensuring their bathing and return were hassle-free.

Notably, CM Yogi had given strict instructions to ensure that neither devotees nor the people of Prayagraj face any inconvenience.

