Operation Asmita: 4 more arrested in Agra illegal conversion case

Police have arrested four more people for their involvement in an illegal conversion that the Agra police unearthed last year. Three of those arrested are from Delhi and one hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, police officials said on Friday. Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar (left) with DCP (city) Syed Ali Abbas briefing media in Agra on May 1. (HT photo)

“One of the four arrested from Delhi is Jatin Kapoor who has converted to Jashim and is resident of Mool Chandra Colony in North West Delhi. The 32-year-old is an MBA and a digital expert working as freelancer for website designing and plays key role in motivating youngsters towards converting to Islam,” Agra police commissioner Deepak Kumar told the media persons here.

“The other key associate is Maulana Hasan Mohammad, 59, from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. He was behind preparing ‘nikahnama’ for marriages arranged by deceit for converted girls. Talmeez (47), arrested from South East Delhi is resident of Okhla (in Delhi) and has a flourishing shoe and fruit business and was close to kingpin Abdul Rehman,” he said.

“We had locations of Talmeez along with kingpin Abdul Rahman from north east states, Jammu and Kashmir and other border states. He was much vocal against religions other than Islam and preached hatred for Hinduism,” the police commissioner added.

“The fourth arrest was also from Delhi of Parvez Akhtar, 53, who resided in Ahata Kidara in North Delhi and is a Delhi University graduate having a shop of computer hardware. He was associated with Siddiqui, the man who used to write Islamic books but was arrested. Parvez was instrumental in providing logistics in Delhi to gang members,” Kumar said.

“Earlier, 14 arrests were made in this connection and more than a dozen girls and women were rescued from Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

“Under Operation Asmita, patronised by the CM for women safety, police were keeping a vigil on those linked with the gang which had slowed down its activities after arrests of 14 people, yet they were active,” the cop said.

DCP (city) Syed Ali Abbas said the arrested accused were being presented before a court and legal compliances were being ensured. A case was registered with Agra’s Sadar Bazar police station on May 4 last year in connection with the illegal conversion racket.