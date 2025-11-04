Operation Pehchaan: UP police tighten rent rules, puts onus of tenant’s verification on owner

To curb crime and keep track of outsiders living in the city, Lucknow Police has launched ‘Operation Pehchaan’, making tenant-verification mandatory for all landlords. Authorities said the initiative aims to prevent criminals from hiding their identity by renting accommodation in the city. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“With Lucknow witnessing a steady rise in business activity, education, jobs and government services, a large number of people from other districts and states migrate to the city,” said JCP law and order Babloo Kumar.

Police said it has been observed that individuals involved in criminal activities often take houses on rent using false identities and commit crimes while staying in these localities.

Online registration made mandatory

According to DCP, crime, Kamlesh Dixit, to make the process easier, the police have enabled online tenant registration through the Lucknow Police website (http://lucknowpolice.up.gov.in) and the UPCOP mobile app.

Police have appealed to all landlords to obtain character certificates from tenants. The certificate can be applied for and downloaded via the police website or UPCOP app.

Key directives issued to landlords include

Landlords must register details of all tenants on the police website or UPCOP app.

The process must be completed before renting the property or within one month of occupancy.

Verification is compulsory for each tenant, including multiple occupants staying on the same premises.

After online submission, the local police station will conduct physical verification, and landlords are required to cooperate.

Landlords must retain photocopies of tenants’ documents, including photo, Aadhaar card, mobile number and permanent address.

If a tenant is found involved in criminal activity and the landlord has not informed the police, legal action will be taken against the landlord.

If the tenant is a foreign national, the landlord must fill Form C and inform the local police.