Oppn driven by vote-bank politics, not country’s interest: PM

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at opposition parties, saying they were only guided by “vote-bank and dynastic politics” and always sacrificed the interest of the country and the poor.

He also sought to equate his BJP government’s ongoing development works in Hindu religious places in Uttar Pradesh, with similar exercises undertaken in Saudi Arabia and in Vatican City for increased footfall of pilgrims and tourists alike.

Addressing public meetings in Amethi and Prayagraj, he struck down the Samajwadi Party and the Congress as “parties of dynasts” while seeking to make a clear distinction by making a rare reference of his 100-year-old mother, Heeraben, standing in queue to take the Covid shots and refusing booster shot because she didn’t meet the eligibility criterion.

“When Covid vaccination started, Modi didn’t get himself vaccinated first. Preference was given to health and sanitation workers, elders. Had these dynasts been there, they would have broken all protocols to get themselves vaccinated. But I got vaccinated when my turn came, so did my 100-year-old mother who stood in queue for that. She refused booster shot, as despite being 100 years of age, she doesn’t suffer from any co-morbidities and hence doesn’t qualify. The PM follows the law of the land, so does his 100-year-old mother,” said Modi.

He also accused the “dynastic parties” of insulting armed forces due to “vote-bank politics’ and being soft on “terrorists” for the same purpose.

“Amethi knows that these dynasts belong to none. Those whom you respected, loved, as soon as you fired them, they went to Kerala and started insulting you, raising doubts on your understanding,” Modi said in his latest attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Amethi MP who will campaign in Amethi on Friday.

Despite being defeated from Amethi during the Modi wave, Rahul won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Modi also slammed critics for seeing his government’s development works in Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Kedarnath and Badrinath in the adjoining BJP ruled hill state of Uttarakhand, through “communal” lens.

“In 2019, about 2 crore Muslims visited Saudi Arabia for Haj. Similarly, an estimated 1 crore people visited Vatican City to visit the church and the museum and to meet the Pope. Those countries created infrastructure and provided facilities for people who come there. But in India, if we work in the same direction, work for people, then all this is viewed through the prism of religion,” said the PM.

“You would have seen how newer opportunities for poor were created after the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, where people have been coming in large numbers as much out of faith, as out of curiosity to witness the change and development. These increased footfalls would transform the region’s economy. In Prayagraj too, Kumbh ushered in fresh opportunities. In Badrinath and Kedarnath too, footfalls have increased,” he said while appreciating that Ganga cleanliness campaign wasn’t caught up in politics.

The PM recalled how two decades back, on the same day, (February 24), he had become a lawmaker for the first time from Rajkot and added that it was on the same day three years back that he had launched the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to help small farmers.

“I had never thought in my life that I would enter electoral politics. Today, the way UP adopted me, Maa Ganga poured love on me, the way you people embraced me, is my greatest takeaway,” he said.

With the remaining rounds of election campaign largely in eastern UP, where the BJP’s two prepoll OBC allies – Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party – are expected to play a key role, Modi tweaked the coinage ‘aayegi to bhajapa hi (only BJP will come)’ to ‘aayegi to NDA hi’.

NDA refers to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, of which NDA and Apna Dal (Sonelal) are a part. The BJP has left out 27 seats for Apna Dal (17) and Nishad party (10). On a couple of seats, it has also fielded candidates from allies on its symbol. Both Nishad party leader Sanjay Nishad and Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and union minister Anupriya Patel were present at the PM’s rally and called upon their supporters to back the BJP alliance against the Samajwadi Party alliance.

