Oppn leaders know they will lose, so they booked tickets for abroad: Yogi

PRAYAGRAJ Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed confidence over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the ongoing UP assembly polls and took pot shots at opposition leaders, stating thay they had booked tickets for March 11 to travel abroad, after the announcement of poll results on March 10.

“But because of the pandemic situation and the Ukraine crisis, they have nowhere to escape after March 10 and therefore are searching for a hole to hide because they know the result,” said Adityanath in an apparent reference to the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

He was addressing public meetings in Prayagraj on the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of UP elections and also held a road show in Allahabad West assembly area.

“Be it terrorists, rioters, mafia or criminals, they all are in some way or the other associated with the SP and the party uses them for vested interests,” he said.

“For the SP, construction of boundary walls of graveyards is considered development whereas for the BJP, it is development of dhams (holy places) or construction of expressways and welfare of masses,” stated Adityanath.

The CM said against the BJP’s slogan ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, it was ‘sabka saath, keval Saifai khandaan ka vikas’ (support of all and development of only family belonging to Saifai) for the SP. He emphaisesd that traders were safe and there were no riots in the state during the BJP rule over the past five years.

“In place of ‘bum bazi’ (crude bomb hurling), now UP hears chants of ‘Bum Bum Bhole’ by Shiv bhakts. This is the new UP of the new Bharat”, said the CM.

“SP people are sweating after hearing the name of bulldozer as this is our instrument which constructs highways and at the same time demolishes properties of mafias,” added Adityanath.

His roadshow began from Jhalwa crossing and passed through Rajroopur, Chakia, Lukerganj trisection, Machli bazaar and Khuldabad before culminating at Nakhas Kohna. Amidst a huge turnout of supporters, Adityanath was atop the vehicle along with BJP’s candidates Sidharth Nath Singh and Harshvardhan Bajpai from Allahabad West and Allahabad North, respectively.

He also briefly addressed a gathering in support of BJP candidate from Allahabad South, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, before heading back to Lucknow.