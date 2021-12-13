Oppn seeks to link KV Corridor opening to politics

The Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, have sought to link the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Corridor to politics. While claiming credit for the project, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi late on Sunday night said: “Here’s a chronology of Kashi Vishawanath Corridor: Crores of rupees were sanctioned (for the project) under SP regime, acquisition of buildings for the corridor began in the SP government. Emoluments for the temple staff was also fixed (in SP regime)”.

After the inauguration on Monday, when asked for his comment on PM Modi’s visit and one-month long celebrations, Akhilesh told reporters in Etawah “This is very good. He ( PM) can stay there not for one month but two or even three months. That is a good place to stay; people spend their final days in Banaras.” Yadav was suggesting in his remarks that the BJP government was in its final days in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP, SP playing politics on issue: Cong

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the BJP and the Samajwadi Party were playing politics on the issue. Lallu alleged that the BJP government acted against people’s faith by “demolishing” old temples of Kashi.

Event was political: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said: “The event was entirely political and nothing else. The state government is busy in organising the mega event and not concerned about the youth who are jobless.”