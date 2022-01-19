Opposition trying to bring back anarchy that prevailed before 2017: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said political parties, which believed in dynastic rule, had reminded the people of riots, crime and ‘goondas’, from which they had been relieved after 2017 Assembly elections in UP.

In a press statement, he said criminals and rioters had made the electoral battle a fight of mafia, rioters and those carrying country-made revolvers instead of a fight for development and nationalism. He said Uttar Pradesh would win this election while the mafia, rioters and those carrying country- made revolvers would be defeated. “On March 10, the BJP would form the next government with absolute majority,” stated Adityanath.

He said the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the BSP were giving tickets to criminals, rioters and mafia and this became evident from the list of candidates released by these parties. “The three parties are making efforts to bring back the situation of anarchy that prevailed in the state before 2017. People of the state would give a befitting reply to this,” said the CM.

Yogi Adityanath said the SP’s move to give tickets to Imran Masood and Nahid Hasan were examples of what kind of agenda the party wanted to pursue in the state. He also listed names of other leaders to make his point. Adityanath said the SP had given a new definition to law and order under its regimes in UP. “Anarchy was law for them and dreaded mafia like Mukhtar Ansari used to be protectors of law for them,” added the CM.