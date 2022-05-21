‘Organs of approximately 90% accident victims can be donated’
About two lakh patients suffer from kidney ailments and despite being eligible for a transplant, only about 6,000 are lucky enough to get kidney for the transplant operation, said Dr Mayank Somani, MD and CEO Apollomedics hospital in a press conference on Friday.
Sharing data for different organ transplant needs, Dr Somani said, “About two lakh patients die due to liver ailment annually and among them 10% to 15% can be saved with a transplant. In fact the need is for about 30,000 liver transplants but hardly 1,500 get an organ through transplant operation.”
Similarly, approximately over one lakh people need cornea transplant but only 25,000 are able to receive it, he said.
Organs of approximately 90% of those who die in road accidents can be donated for organ transplant but the number of actual such transplants from the deceased patients is very less, said Dr Somani.
Organ donation/transplant is removal of tissues from a living person or a brain dead patient and the same is transplanted in a patient in need, said Dr Amit Gupta of the hospital.
“If you donate portion of your liver to a patient your own liver grows back in few weeks,” said Dr Somani.
-
Ludhiana: Live streaming of CCTV footage at ICCC begins
The direct feeding of footage from over 1,400 CCTV cameras installed across the city has started at the Integrated Command and Control Centre established at the municipal corporation's Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar. The ICCC has been established at a cost of ₹35.96 crore under the safe city project, which was earlier under the police, but was taken over by MC due to non-maintainence of cameras. Night vision cameras will also be installed under the project.
-
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled: Centre superintendent of govt school, Ayali Khurd, gets police protection
Four days after the PSEB Class 10 maths exam of 252 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, was cancelled, the centre superintendent who accused three teachers of facilitating cheating has been given police protection. Vinod had also submitted applications seeking security with the district education office and examination controller of GSSS, Ayali Khurd. What had happened High drama was witnessed on Monday after Kumar accused the three teachers of helping students cheat.
-
Ludhiana: Brother of drug peddler who fired at STF team arrested with 700-gm heroin
Three weeks after a drug peddler opened fire on an STF team and tried to mow down a sub-inspector on Dhandra Road, police arrested Kalu's brother with 700-gram heroin on Friday. Deepak's has been identified as Bhushan Verma alias Kalu, 31, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road. Police said that he is in regular contact with his brother, Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Kandewala of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who is still on the run.
-
Banker’s murder in Ludhiana: 42-year-old woman lands in police net; 2 sons on the run
Four days after a 25-year-old banker from Manki village in Samrala died of multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, police have arrested a woman for Ranjodh Singh's murder. Her two sons, Jashanpreet Singh, 24, who is serving in the Indian Army and currently on leave and Karanpreet Singh, 22, have also been booked for the murder of Ranjodh Singh and are on the run. Pradeep's husband is suffering from a prolonged ailment.
-
Ludhiana: 2 women posing as house helps steal ₹20k, gold jewellery from house
Two women posing as domestic helps decamped with ₹20,000 and 100-gram gold jewellery from a house on Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines. The complainant, Parveen Arora, 51, told police that the two women had come to her house on May 4 seeking work as house helps. The women then left the house saying that they will return the next day. After Arora found the valuables missing, she lodged a complaint.
