‘Organs of approximately 90% accident victims can be donated’

About two lakh patients suffer from kidney ailments and despite being eligible for a transplant, only about 6,000 are lucky enough to get kidney for the transplant operation, said Dr Mayank Somani, MD and CEO Apollomedics hospital in a press conference on Friday.

Sharing data for different organ transplant needs, Dr Somani said, “About two lakh patients die due to liver ailment annually and among them 10% to 15% can be saved with a transplant. In fact the need is for about 30,000 liver transplants but hardly 1,500 get an organ through transplant operation.”

Similarly, approximately over one lakh people need cornea transplant but only 25,000 are able to receive it, he said.

Organs of approximately 90% of those who die in road accidents can be donated for organ transplant but the number of actual such transplants from the deceased patients is very less, said Dr Somani.

Organ donation/transplant is removal of tissues from a living person or a brain dead patient and the same is transplanted in a patient in need, said Dr Amit Gupta of the hospital.

“If you donate portion of your liver to a patient your own liver grows back in few weeks,” said Dr Somani.