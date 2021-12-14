Oudh Bar Association opposes transfer of cases from Lucknow to Allahabad HC; to raise the issue before CJ

Lucknow: The Oudh Bar Association (OBA), Lucknow, has decided to oppose transfer of cases from the Lucknow high court to the Allahabad high court. It also resolved to meet the Chief Justice and apprise him about the stand of OBA on the issue.

On November 18, 2021, a bench headed by Chief Justice Rajesh Binda had ordered to submit a list of cases pending in both the benches (Lucknow and Allahabad) on the same issue so that they could be clubbed and heard together.

In another order dated December 9, 2021, a bench headed by the chief justice pointed out that a number of petitions were pending before this court (Lucknow) and also the principal bench (Allahabad) on similar issue related to payment of cane price or interest on account of delayed payment.

“In a meeting convened by the Oudh Bar Association on December 10, it was resolved to oppose any move to transfer ‘any case’ or ‘class of cases’ from Lucknow high court to Allahabad high court,” said Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, president, Oudh Bar Association.

“The association has further resolved that any notion of ‘Principal Bench’ attached to the seat of the high court at Allahabad is wrong and is strongly condemned and opposed,” added Chaudhary.

“We have also decided to meet Hon’ble Chief Justice and apprise him about the stand of the Oudh Bar Association on the issue of transfer of cases and wrong notion of principal seat of the high court in Allahabad,” said Chaudhary.

“Firstly, it is clear that there is no power vested with the high court to transfer case(s) from its seat at Lucknow to the seat at Allahabad,” said the resolution passed by the OBA.

“The only power vested is with the chief justice under Article 14 of the amalgamation order that too after hearing the affected parties and determining on objective criteria and upon investigation whether the case was (a) transferable and (b) should be transferred,” said the OBA’s resolution.

“Secondly, the notion that seat of this court at Allahabad is ‘principal bench’ is fallacious and is against the dictum of the constitution bench judgment of the Supreme Court,” claimed the OBA’s resolution.

Moreover, lawyers of Lucknow have also demanded to increase jurisdiction of the Lucknow high court.