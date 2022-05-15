Outsourced staff in Prayagraj govt hospitals working await payment

Honoraria of hundreds of outsourced employees working in government hospitals of Prayagraj have been pending for five months now. These employees, who are facing acute financial problems owing to delay in payment, include those working as paramedical staff, lab technicians and sanitation workers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Affected employees claim that lack of timely release of budget by the government for payment of their pending honoraria is being cited as the reason for the delay. In various government-run hospitals, including Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli), Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) and Dufferin hospitals, a large number of regular posts of paramedical staff, lab technicians etc were lying vacant for a long time due to lack of permanent appointments.

After 2015, vacancies were advertised to fill most of these posts through outsourcing on various dates. Employees were hired through different agencies. Over the months after their hiring, these employees started being treated like regular employees shouldering all responsibilities. At the time of pandemic outbreak, these employees risked their lives to serve the patients. But they are now hurt due to the delay in payment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many of them even say if their payment is not released soon, they will have no option but to stop work and start an agitation. Around 350 such outsourced employees are working at SRN hospital, 100-odd at Beli hospital and around 50 at Dufferin hospital. One such affected outsourced employee of Beli hospital, Girija Shankar, said due to non-payment of honorarium for the past five months, he was facing acute financial crisis.

“My family members are upset and often use harsh words. But my colleagues and I are still working day and night to serve patients,” he said. Amit, another outsourced employee of Dufferin hospital, claimed the affected staff had submitted representations to the health department and the officers concerned in the district several times. “But all has gone in vain. The only excuse they give is lack of budget for making the payments,” he further claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief medical officer, Prayagraj, Dr Nanak Sharan said he was aware of the issue. “Due to lack of budget release, payments of outsourced employees are not being released. We have written to the state medical and health services directorate in Lucknow in this regard. As soon as the budget is received, the payments will be made,” he said.

Ankit, another such employee working at SRN hospital, said workers like him were constantly being neglected in terms of honorarium. “In recent times, the honorarium has been reduced. Now due to non-payment, we are facing hardships,” he said.