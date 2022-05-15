Outsourced staff in Prayagraj govt hospitals working await payment
Honoraria of hundreds of outsourced employees working in government hospitals of Prayagraj have been pending for five months now. These employees, who are facing acute financial problems owing to delay in payment, include those working as paramedical staff, lab technicians and sanitation workers.
Affected employees claim that lack of timely release of budget by the government for payment of their pending honoraria is being cited as the reason for the delay. In various government-run hospitals, including Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli), Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) and Dufferin hospitals, a large number of regular posts of paramedical staff, lab technicians etc were lying vacant for a long time due to lack of permanent appointments.
After 2015, vacancies were advertised to fill most of these posts through outsourcing on various dates. Employees were hired through different agencies. Over the months after their hiring, these employees started being treated like regular employees shouldering all responsibilities. At the time of pandemic outbreak, these employees risked their lives to serve the patients. But they are now hurt due to the delay in payment.
Many of them even say if their payment is not released soon, they will have no option but to stop work and start an agitation. Around 350 such outsourced employees are working at SRN hospital, 100-odd at Beli hospital and around 50 at Dufferin hospital. One such affected outsourced employee of Beli hospital, Girija Shankar, said due to non-payment of honorarium for the past five months, he was facing acute financial crisis.
“My family members are upset and often use harsh words. But my colleagues and I are still working day and night to serve patients,” he said. Amit, another outsourced employee of Dufferin hospital, claimed the affected staff had submitted representations to the health department and the officers concerned in the district several times. “But all has gone in vain. The only excuse they give is lack of budget for making the payments,” he further claimed.
Chief medical officer, Prayagraj, Dr Nanak Sharan said he was aware of the issue. “Due to lack of budget release, payments of outsourced employees are not being released. We have written to the state medical and health services directorate in Lucknow in this regard. As soon as the budget is received, the payments will be made,” he said.
Ankit, another such employee working at SRN hospital, said workers like him were constantly being neglected in terms of honorarium. “In recent times, the honorarium has been reduced. Now due to non-payment, we are facing hardships,” he said.
-
BMC to refurbish 200 BEST bus stops
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to refurbish newly-engineered bus shelters at 200 different locations across the city. The ₹9-crore project is part of the BMC's ambitious Tactical Urbanism initiative under which the civic body has aimed to improve the public spaces in Mumbai. Senior officials said that these shelters will use lesser space than the conventional metallic bus stops of the BEST and will be visually attractive as well.
-
HC relief for Andheri (east) hospital, owner of land restrained from creating third party rights
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) has restrained a trust at Andheri (east) from selling off its property worth ₹450 crore while a suit filed by a hospital trust is pending before the HC. The hospital trust had entered into an agreement with the owner trust in 2018 to buy the approximate 22 acres of land, owned by the latter and had paid ₹143.5 crore towards the entire amount.
-
Prayagraj doc’s book on allergy, immunology released
He said asthma starts in early childhood so schoolchildren should be screened for asthma. Prof Surya Kant threw light on yoga and its role in controlling respiratory diseases and changes in patients' lifestyle. Dean, faculty of medical sciences, UIMS, Dr Mangal Singh shared his thoughts about association of nasal allergies with asthma and said such interactions are really necessary in sharing newer thought together. Dr Pramod Kumar, medical director, United Medicity, expressed his gratitude and assured to organise such more informative events. Head, bio-chemistry department, prof Geeta Jaiswal, coordinated the programme. Assistant professor, respiratory medicine, Dr Balkishan also played a key role in making the event a success.
-
Maharashtra logs 255 Covid-19 cases, one death; Mumbai reports 151 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 255 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,80,840 and the toll to 1,47,855, the state health department said. With 22,469 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,05,59,971. The single Covid-19 fatality was reported from Mumbai, which logged 151 new cases. Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 10,60,692 and the death toll at 19,566. Nagpur division logged six cases.
-
Ranas threaten to recite Hanuman Chalisa at BKC
Mumbai Throwing yet another challenge to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana threatened to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in public at the Bandra Kurla Complex, where Thackeray held a public meeting on Saturday. However, they did not specify when they would conduct the recitation. The Ranas also taunted Thackeray for allegedly diluting his commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics