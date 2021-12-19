‘Over 1.25 lakh devotees offered prayers at KV temple till Sunday noon’

After the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, throngs of devotees visited the Dham and offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Sunday.

According to information received from the temple administration, over 1.25 lakh people offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath till three o’clock on Sunday afternoon. The devotees were thrilled to see the grand Baba Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The temple administration informed that the visitors viewed Baba’s Dham and took his blessings.

Shopkeepers from the area said the crowd on Sunday was as large as it is during Sawan or Shivratri.