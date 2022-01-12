Over 13K fresh cases push active count to 57,355 in UP

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh reported 13,681 fresh Covid cases, including the maximum – 2,818 – in Lucknow on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 57,355, similar to the number in the fourth week of May, 2021. On May 27 2021, there were 59,270 active cases in UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three deaths, one each from Kanpur, Hardoi and Sultanpur, were also reported. In all, 22,940 fatalities had been reported in the state, according to the state health department.

“The daily positivity rate is rising and it was 5.71% in the past 24 hours. It is significant to say that all must follow Covid protocol,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference.

A total 2,39,771 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours and so far 95298148 samples had been tested. In the past 24 hours, 700 patients recovered while 1690226 had recovered so far, as per data.

Prasad said, “Though active cases are rising considerably, only 617 among 57,355 patients required hospital admission. But even then precaution is of utmost significance.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the first dose Covid vaccine coverage in UP was 90.71%, but 1.35 crore were yet to take their first dose. “I appeal to all eligible to take their Covid vaccine dose,” added Prasad.

During the day, Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 1,992 fresh cases, Ghaziabad 1,526, Meerut 1,250, Varanasi 490 and Agra 652, according to the health department.

“According to the data, UP has administered 1,93,467 precautionary doses of Covid vaccine till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The recovery rate in UP was 95.5%. Apart from 90.71% first dose coverage, 54.90% second dose coverage had also been achieved among the eligible adult population.