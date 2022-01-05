Over 40 Lucknow health workers test positive for Covid-19

Over 40 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours in the state capital, including 33 from Medanta Hospital, three at PGI and seven at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Random tests of over 100 staff at Medanta Hospital were conducted as per the directives of the state government. Dr Rakesh Kapoor, medical director, Medanta Lucknow, said, “The tests were conducted on Monday and reports arrived today. All the positive staff, including the doctor, have been sent into home isolation. We are keeping a close watch on the health of other staff members.”

At the KGMU, a faculty member in the department of orthopaedics and another faculty member in preventive dentistry have tested positive while five resident doctors in the department of pathology, microbiology have also tested positive.

“The positive cases are in home isolation and their health is being monitored. Screening and sampling of their contacts are being done, while precaution levels have been increased on campus,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

“At the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), staff members have been tested as per the policy of the state government. Any staff member rejoining duties after an outstation visit, or any staff displaying Covid-19-like symptoms, is tested immediately along with his/her contacts,” said Professor Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent, SGPGIMS.

He said, “We have not collected mass samples of our staff members but tested them whenever the need arises. Currently, the number of positive staff is in the low single digit. I don’t have an exact number with me but they are between 2 to 3. They are all in home isolation and are getting treated under the supervision of PGI experts.”

Prof Kapoor said, “Currently, people should avoid partying and wear masks while coming out of the house. This type of spurt in cases is alarming. We advise people to follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour strictly to avoid exposure to the virus.”