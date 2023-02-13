Over 50 events light up ‘Manfest Varchasva’ after three-year break at IIM Lucknow

Manfest-Varchasva, the annual business, cultural and sports fest of IIM Lucknow concluded on Sunday. The fest saw more than 30,000 participants in 50-plus events across 3 days in offline mode after three years.

Founder manager of City Montessori School, Jagdish Gandhi featured in the Leaders Express. He talked about the journey of CMS and how it found place in Guinness Book of Records for having more than 58,000 students studying in one city in multiple branches.

Founder of the School of Meaningful experiences (SoME) Rakesh Godhwani, joined the event online. Students loved interacting with eminent personalities.

To help budding entrepreneurs, Manfest-Varchasva in collaboration with Edu-Vitae Services and UPSDM presented the startup and entrepreneurship workshop. It was an opportunity to gain valuable skills and knowledge vital for starting and growing a business. The workshop provided participants with guidance on a variety of topics ranging from effective team building to fostering innovation.

The Model United Nation had stimulating and enriching discussions with over 150 students. They discussed, debated and deliberated on global and national issues are laid before them in the simulation of Lok Sabha and World Health Organisation.

Antarnaad, the feature film drama competition gave participants the chance to bring their vision onto the screen.

The event was judged by acclaimed actor Saurabh Sachdeva.

The solo singing competition—Sur-- witnessed participants mesmerising everyone with their mellifluous voice. The event was judged by famous singer and YouTube sensation Adnan Ahmad.

The freestyle group dance event Imperio saw participants enthralling the audience with their infectious energy! Many groups participated in the event and infused the aura of elation into the environment. The event was judged by famous celebrity choreographer Chandni Srivastava.

The day also had participants brainstorming in management events.

The day ended with a comedy show by Akash Gupta and a DJ night to mesmerise the students.