Over 500 fresh Covid cases reported from UP in last 48 hrs
Over 500 more people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 infection in the past 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh, according to the data from the state health department.
In the past 24 hours, 244 patients recovered and 199 new cases were reported. The number of active cases came down from 1,687 to 1,641.
“The state has tested a total 11,16,94,344 samples till now,” said additional chief secretary medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press statement on Wednesday.
On Tuesday 335 and on Wednesday 199 new Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the total to 534 of new Covid-19 cases in 48 hours. On Tuesday, 92,726 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 0.36% and on Wednesday 0.22% with 90,117 samples tested in the past 24 hours.
Among new cases reported in the past 24 hours Gautam Buddh Nagar had 77, Ghaziabad 32, Lucknow 20, Agra 14, Meerut 4, Prayagraj 2 according to the data from the state health department.
The state has reported a total 20,75,337 cases and 23,508 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020. “Till now 20,50,188 patients have recovered and the recovery rate in the state is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
At present, UP has 1,641 active cases under treatment and over 1,550 of them are in home isolation. In 15 districts, there are zero active cases.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has 715 active cases, Ghaziabad 320, Agra 71, Lucknow 126, according to the data.
-
Phaphamau, Khevrajpur multiple murders: Seven nabbed after encounter with police
The Prayagraj police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the two incidents of brutal multiple murders in the district with the arrest of seven members of an inter-state vagabond criminal gang after an encounter. In the two incidents, bodies were found at Khevrajpur village of Tharwai (April 23, 2022) and Gohri Village in Phaphamau area (November 25, 2021) of the trans-Ganga regions of the district.
-
Power theft in Ludhiana: PSPCL nabs 24 violators, collects ₹10 lakh fine
The enforcement wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Wednesday nabbed 24 power pilferers and collected around ₹10 lakh fine during a raid in Agar Nagar (Unit-2). A total of five enforcement squads raided the residential areas — Sarita Vihar, Aashiana Colony, Smart City, Krishna Enclave and Jassian Road — under Agar Nagar division. The officials said the local police teams also accompanied them for security.
-
Municipal corporation to set up 10 foot over bridges in Lucknow
The state capital will soon have about 10 new foot over bridges (FOBs) in different parts of the city. A 42 MLD sewage treatment plant plant is also proposed in Lucknow's trans-Gomti under smart city plan, officials said. Places where FOBs are proposed include Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Gomti Nagar, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Mithai Wala crossing and Hahnemann Crossing among others.
-
Delhi: Two minors apprehended for robbery, murder of 77-year-old
Seventy-two hours after a 77-year-old builder was robbed and murdered at his home in Civil Lines on Sunday, a joint team of the Delhi Police and the crime branch has cracked the case and apprehended two juveniles in conflict with law on Tuesday for the crime.
-
Kabaddi empowering village girls in west UP
Kabaddi is turning out to be the medium to empower village girls by fetching honour, jobs and social equality in the villages of Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts. This silent revolution of women empowerment has taken place in villages of district Muzaffarnagar where Kabaddi has become a tool to infuse a sense of pride, providing social and financial security among girls in villages like Soram, Kakda, Rasoolpur, Etowah and Basera.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics