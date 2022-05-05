Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Over 500 fresh Covid cases reported from UP in last 48 hrs
Over 500 fresh Covid cases reported from UP in last 48 hrs

Over 500 more people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 infection in the past 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh, according to the data from the state health department
Published on May 05, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Over 500 more people tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 infection in the past 48 hours in Uttar Pradesh, according to the data from the state health department.

In the past 24 hours, 244 patients recovered and 199 new cases were reported. The number of active cases came down from 1,687 to 1,641.

“The state has tested a total 11,16,94,344 samples till now,” said additional chief secretary medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday 335 and on Wednesday 199 new Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the total to 534 of new Covid-19 cases in 48 hours. On Tuesday, 92,726 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 0.36% and on Wednesday 0.22% with 90,117 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Among new cases reported in the past 24 hours Gautam Buddh Nagar had 77, Ghaziabad 32, Lucknow 20, Agra 14, Meerut 4, Prayagraj 2 according to the data from the state health department.

The state has reported a total 20,75,337 cases and 23,508 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020. “Till now 20,50,188 patients have recovered and the recovery rate in the state is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

At present, UP has 1,641 active cases under treatment and over 1,550 of them are in home isolation. In 15 districts, there are zero active cases.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has 715 active cases, Ghaziabad 320, Agra 71, Lucknow 126, according to the data.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 05, 2022
