Over four years after being set up, “Krashak Samridhi Aayog” to hold first meeting today

The “Krashak Samridhi Aayog” will on Monday mull measures to enhance income of farmers in Uttar Pradesh in its first-ever meeting after the expert body was established in the state in November 2017 with a view to doubling peasants’ income by 2022. The “Aayog” (commission) will, among other things, also give suggestions about introduction and promotion of cooperative farming, contract farming, collective farming or corporate farming in the state.

As the Election Commission gears up to announce the assembly poll schedule for the state next week, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called the commission’s meeting at his residence on Monday evening to discuss a seven-point agenda with the aim of increasing income of farmers. “The suggestions to be received at the meeting may be put to the Cabinet in the form of proposals the following day for its nod,” a senior official said.

As per the seven-point agenda accessed by the HT, the commission will give recommendations on how to curtail the cultivation cost and increase the production, analyse reasons responsible for reducing farmers’ agricultural income and give suggestions for income augmentation, development of allied sectors such as animal husbandry, fishery, sericulture, agroforestry and establish coordination among these sectors.

The commission will also make recommendations on soil improvement and give suggestions about cooperative farming, contract farming, collective farming or corporate farming, suggest long-term and short-term policies for production of various crops apart from giving suggestions on increasing efficiency cost effectiveness of agriculture related works and activities.

Set up on November 10, 2017 with the stated objective of making agriculture and related sectors a profitable venture and double income of farmers by 2022, the “Krashak Samridhi Aayog” never had a meeting in the past drawing criticism from some quarters.

Last year in February, one of the members, Dharmendra Malik, representing farmers even resigned from the commission saying that he was miffed over the fact that not a single meeting of the commission was convened after it was set up. He also urged the CM to brief the Centre of farmers’ apprehensions about the three farm laws (now repealed).

“This is true the ‘Krashak Samridhi Aayog’ is holding its meeting for the first time after its constitution four years ago,” another official said. “Perhaps the need for holding the meeting was not felt because similar other bodies like the state council for agricultural prices already working for the same purpose,” he said. The commission headed by the CM comprises a dozen experts coming from various organisations besides some farmers’ representatives.

