‘Over one crore people have benefited from CM Arogya Melas in UP’

Over one crore people have benefited from “Mukhyamantri (CM) Arogya Melas” so far and more than 8.73 lakh golden cards have been distributed at these fairs in the past two years, said a state government press statement on Monday. The “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” are organised every Sunday at all primary health centres (PHCs) across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 1.53 lakh people were referred to higher medical centres for further treatment in the “melas” organised by the state government in association with the Indian Medical Association, the statement further said.

Chairing a high-level meeting with officials on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” aimed to provide people with the best treatment and accessible health services at rural level were serving their purpose. Efforts should be made to benefit more people from these melas, he added.

The CM had launched the statewide health melas on February 2, 2020 in Chandauli district. The programme is aimed at making people aware of the schemes being run by the health department and providing them with health services in their vicinity along with distributing golden health cards and other benefits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 42nd health mela organised on May 1, as many as 1.63 lakh patients, including 65,552 men, 72,267 women and 25,889 children, were treated by specialist doctors and paramedics. Also, 1,383 serious patients were referred to bigger hospitals. Over 7,051 doctors and 23,198 paramedical staff offered services at the melas organised across the state, the press statement said.