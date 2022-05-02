Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Over one crore people have benefited from CM Arogya Melas in UP’
lucknow news

‘Over one crore people have benefited from CM Arogya Melas in UP’

As many as 1.53 lakh people were referred to higher medical centres for further treatment in the “melas” organised by the state government in association with the Indian Medical Association
Arogya Melas are organised every Sunday at all primary health centres across the state. (HT file)
Updated on May 02, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Over one crore people have benefited from “Mukhyamantri (CM) Arogya Melas” so far and more than 8.73 lakh golden cards have been distributed at these fairs in the past two years, said a state government press statement on Monday. The “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” are organised every Sunday at all primary health centres (PHCs) across the state.

As many as 1.53 lakh people were referred to higher medical centres for further treatment in the “melas” organised by the state government in association with the Indian Medical Association, the statement further said.

Chairing a high-level meeting with officials on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” aimed to provide people with the best treatment and accessible health services at rural level were serving their purpose. Efforts should be made to benefit more people from these melas, he added.

The CM had launched the statewide health melas on February 2, 2020 in Chandauli district. The programme is aimed at making people aware of the schemes being run by the health department and providing them with health services in their vicinity along with distributing golden health cards and other benefits.

RELATED STORIES

In the 42nd health mela organised on May 1, as many as 1.63 lakh patients, including 65,552 men, 72,267 women and 25,889 children, were treated by specialist doctors and paramedics. Also, 1,383 serious patients were referred to bigger hospitals. Over 7,051 doctors and 23,198 paramedical staff offered services at the melas organised across the state, the press statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP