‘Over one crore people have benefited from CM Arogya Melas in UP’
Over one crore people have benefited from “Mukhyamantri (CM) Arogya Melas” so far and more than 8.73 lakh golden cards have been distributed at these fairs in the past two years, said a state government press statement on Monday. The “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” are organised every Sunday at all primary health centres (PHCs) across the state.
As many as 1.53 lakh people were referred to higher medical centres for further treatment in the “melas” organised by the state government in association with the Indian Medical Association, the statement further said.
Chairing a high-level meeting with officials on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” aimed to provide people with the best treatment and accessible health services at rural level were serving their purpose. Efforts should be made to benefit more people from these melas, he added.
The CM had launched the statewide health melas on February 2, 2020 in Chandauli district. The programme is aimed at making people aware of the schemes being run by the health department and providing them with health services in their vicinity along with distributing golden health cards and other benefits.
In the 42nd health mela organised on May 1, as many as 1.63 lakh patients, including 65,552 men, 72,267 women and 25,889 children, were treated by specialist doctors and paramedics. Also, 1,383 serious patients were referred to bigger hospitals. Over 7,051 doctors and 23,198 paramedical staff offered services at the melas organised across the state, the press statement said.
E-bus service started at Sinhagad fort, tourists unhappy with high ticket fares
PUNE The much anticipated e-bus service at Sinhagad fort finally started on Monday, a day after it was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. With the bus service having started from the foothills of Sinhagad fort, private vehicles have now been barred from the hilltop due to traffic congestion issues. For every individual, the administration has decided to charge ₹50 for a one-way bus fare while for children, it is ₹25.
Delhi's peak power demand reaches 6,194, highest ever in May 1st week: Report
On Monday, Delhi's peak power demand was recorded at 3.34 pm, touching 6,194 MW, according to the real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre. On Sunday, the demand was 6,048 MW. “The previous highest in the May first week was recorded at 5,808 MW on May 2, 2019,” a discom official said.
Night temperature set to increase in Pune
PUNE The night temperature in the city for the past few days has been consistently warmer than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Monday, the city reported 22.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal. However, the day temperature in the city has seen a dip. Shivajinagar reported day temperature at 37.9 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 38.2 degrees Celsius, and Lohegaon reported 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.
State records 92 cases, one death
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 92 Covid cases with one death on Monday, taking the positivity rate to 0.65%, as 14,060 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 56 fresh infections and zero deaths. As per the usual trend, less cases are reported on Monday due to fewer tests on weekends. The state government has warned that they will be forced to bring back the mask mandate if the surge continues. The state also clocked 70 recoveries.
UP setting example of communal harmony: Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that at present an example of social and communal harmony is being set in Uttar Pradesh. On Banaras Hindu University's Iftar party row, he said the state government won't intervene in it but suggested that the programme should have been avoided. The controversy should not have been invited by organising such a programme on the BHU campus, Maurya told reporters.
