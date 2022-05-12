Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Owaisi after national anthem made mandatory in UP madrasas: 'CM Yogi doesn't have to...'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi told said that chief minister Yogi Adiytanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked at madrassas with suspicion and that's why they were making such laws.
Owaisi also said Yogi Adityanath and the BJP do not have to give him a certificate of patriotism.(ANI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 11:02 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for making the national anthem before classes mandatory in the state's madrasas. Owaisi told news agency ANI that chief minister Yogi Adiytanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked at madrassas with suspicion and that's why they were making such laws.

Owaisi said on August 15 and January 26, all madrasas talk about patriotism. “In madrasas, love for the country is being taught,” he said.

Also Read| Yogi government makes national anthem before classes mandatory in UP madrasas

The AIMIM president also said Yogi Adityanath and the BJP do not have to give him a certificate of patriotism.

“When freedom struggle of the country was being fought, there was no Sangh Parivar. These madrasas stood against the British,” he added.

The order for making the national anthem mandatory in madrassas was issued by the UP's madrasa education board.

It is important to note that on March 24, the UP madrasa education board decided to make singing the National Anthem mandatory before the start of classes in the new academic session.

Madrassas were closed in Uttar Pradesh from March 30 to May 11 due to Ramzan and classes resumed on Thursday.

State minister Danish Azad said madrasa education is crucial for minorities, adding that when the national anthem is sung, students would learn society's values.

“The government is working for the upliftment of madarsa education. Now, madrasa students study religious scriptures alongside maths, science and computers,” Azad added.

(With ANI inputs)

asaduddin owaisi yogi adityanath
