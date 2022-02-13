Owaisi tells Muslim women to wear ‘hijab’ fearlessly

Agra While urging Muslim women to wear ‘hijab’ fearlessly, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi clarified on Sunday that he was not against any religion or community but was an advocate of peace and harmony. He denied that the AIMIM talked only about Muslims and said the party was with all oppressed people.

Campaigning for non-Muslim candidates in Firozabad district, Owaisi stressed on his secular credentials. He, however, asked Muslim women to not fear anyone and wear ‘burqa’ and ‘hijab’ while going for polling on February 20 in Firozabad.

Owaisi was campaigning for Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha candidates Preeti Mishra from Shikohabad, Babu Singh Rathore Goldie from Firozabad and Sunil Kumar Jha from Jasrana in Firozabad district. He was accompanied by Babu Singh Kushwaha, projected as chief ministerial candidate of the Morcha.

“Vote for AIMIM for ‘bhaichara’ (brotherhood) in society and to defeat communal forces. I am not against any religion and have never spoken against any religion. I am against PM Narendra Modi, BJP, Samajwadi Party and their misdeeds. I have no personal enmity with them but opposing them is my constitutional right. I fight for participation of all sections and segments of society and have come to raise a voice for the poor and deprived. I am not in politics for making money,” said Owaisi.

“Four bullets were fired on me but I never targeted any specific community or followers of any religion. Rather I blamed those spreading hatred. So I appeal to voters to vote for AIMIM for fighting against those spreading hatred. BJP, BSP and SP are all involved in spreading hatred. It is only the AIMIM which can stop BJP because SP and BSP are not capable of doing so,” claimed Owaisi.

Owaisi refrained on talking much about the ‘hijab’ issue but asked Muslim women and girls to wear ‘burqa’ and ‘hijab’ fearlessly.

Owaisi blamed other parties for the poor infrastructure in Firozabad where there were heaps of garbage. He promised those working in the glass industry that with Babu Singh Kushwaha as chief minister, labourers would work only for 8 hours and not 12 hours as now.