PAC band to perform at Ram Ki Paidi twice a week

The marching bands of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will play twice a week at Ram ki Paidi, said senior police officials here, on Tuesday.

The press note from the state police stated that additional director general (ADG) KS Pratap Kumar reviewed the security on the Ram Janm Bhoomi premises on Tuesday. He further directed officials of PAC companies deployed there to play its band twice a week at Ram Ki Paidi.

At present, the 30th battalion of PAC, Gonda, is deployed there in security. The commandant of 30th battalion, PAC, Tribhuvan Singh, and other officers including IG Ayodhya Kavindra Pratap Singh; SSP, Ayodhya, Shailesh Pandey and SP Ram Janm Bhoomi security, Pankaj Pandey, and others remained present during the security review meeting.

The performances of the PAC band at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi is part of various cultural activities planned in Ayodhya to promote tourism in the temple town.

The state tourism department has decided to promote Ram Ki Paidi at the national and international level as a major tourist attraction in Ayodhya.

The Ram Ki Paidi is a prominent attraction in Ayodhya where both locals and tourists arrive in large numbers. At this majestic river front, Deepotsav celebrations have been organised since 2017 when the BJP formed the government in the state in March 2017.