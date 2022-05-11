PAC band to perform at Ram Ki Paidi twice a week
The marching bands of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will play twice a week at Ram ki Paidi, said senior police officials here, on Tuesday.
The press note from the state police stated that additional director general (ADG) KS Pratap Kumar reviewed the security on the Ram Janm Bhoomi premises on Tuesday. He further directed officials of PAC companies deployed there to play its band twice a week at Ram Ki Paidi.
At present, the 30th battalion of PAC, Gonda, is deployed there in security. The commandant of 30th battalion, PAC, Tribhuvan Singh, and other officers including IG Ayodhya Kavindra Pratap Singh; SSP, Ayodhya, Shailesh Pandey and SP Ram Janm Bhoomi security, Pankaj Pandey, and others remained present during the security review meeting.
The performances of the PAC band at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi is part of various cultural activities planned in Ayodhya to promote tourism in the temple town.
The state tourism department has decided to promote Ram Ki Paidi at the national and international level as a major tourist attraction in Ayodhya.
The Ram Ki Paidi is a prominent attraction in Ayodhya where both locals and tourists arrive in large numbers. At this majestic river front, Deepotsav celebrations have been organised since 2017 when the BJP formed the government in the state in March 2017.
-
Detailed terms for home delivery of liquor only after Delhi cabinet’s nod
People in Delhi may soon be able to order liquor at home like they order food online, once the recommendations of a ministerial group are accepted. Such a system will also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor. After the cabinet approves the proposals, the excise department will draft rules to implement the home delivery system that ensures keeping with the provisions of Delhi Excise Act, such as not delivering of liquor to underage individuals.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
30-45 days required for pre-poll preparations, says BMC
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the civic administration has been preparing for the civic polls 2022 and would require between 30 to 45 days to complete the pre-poll process and be logistically ready before the actual voting schedule is finalised by the state election commission. The BMC has started preparations, which include erecting pandals, preparing voters lists, and ensuring Covid protocols are followed on polling day. Ward reservation lottery will also be conducted.
-
No AEFI case reported from 28k Corbevax beneficiaries in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported no case of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) from over 28,000 kids aged between 12-15 years who have been administered with Corbevax till May 8. Only one AEFI case, of mild nature, was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune district, said health officials. Of the 28,314 Corbevax vaccines administered in the city, 21,393 were first doses and 6,921 second doses.
-
Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head
Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party. Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.
