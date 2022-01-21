Pandit Birju Maharaj’s ashes immersed in Gomti

The ashes of Pandit Birju Maharaj reached Bindadin Ki Dyodi on Friday, brought by his disciple Shashwati Sen. Family members of Pandit Birju Maharaj, his disciples, city artists, and cultural activists assembled at Bindadin ki Dyodi to pay their respects to the departed Kathak maestro.

Later, a part of the ashes were immersed in the River Gomti, while some were taken to Varanasi to be immersed in the Ganga, as per his wishes. He spent most of his life in Delhi but Lucknow was closest to his heart.

A number of his disciples demanded the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding contribution to Kathak and making the country proud with his scintillating performances in India and abroad. Those present on the occasion decided to organise a grand programme at Bindadin ki Dyodi on his birth anniversary on February 4.

However, Ragini Maharaj, grand-daughter of Pandit Birju Maharaj said, “We don’t want any Bharat Ratna for him now. If at all, Bharat Ratna is announced now, how will he get to know that he has won it? He was not given Bharat Ratna during his lifetime. There is no point in giving Bharat Ratna after his death. For me his contribution is known to everyone and this is the biggest award for us.”

Pandit Jaikishan Maharaj, son of Pandit Birju Maharaj, his sister (daughter of Pandit Shambhu Maharaj) Rameshwari Devi, his nephew Krishna Mohan Maharaj ji, senior disciple Shashwati Sen, grand-daughter Ragini Maharaj, folk singer Malini Awasthi, his disciple Poornima Pandey, along with other Katahk exponents like Anuj Mishra, Surbhi Singh, tabla maestro Ravinath Mishra, Arun Bhatt expressed their views on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shashwati Sen said that Pandit Birju Maharaj was always ready to help anyone who wanted to learn Kathak or any form of art.

His son Pandit Jai Kishan Maharaj said, “He knew how to stay happy and to keep others happy. He suffered a stroke while playing Antakshari.”

Later, at around 4.30 pm some of his ashes were immersed in River Gomti at Kudia Ghat. Some ashes were taken to Varanasi for immersion.