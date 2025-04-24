Ayodhya, A modern open surface parking facility would be constructed near the Ram temple premises aimed at easing the experience for pilgrims, the Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday. Parking facility announced for Ram temple in Ayodhya

The parking project would be developed on 35 acres of government land near Manjha Jamthara at an estimated cost of ₹16,557.74 lakh, a UP government statement said.

The construction is being handled by the Public Works Department's CD-2 unit and will have the capacity to accommodate 475 vehicles at a time, the statement said.

The government emphasized that the new facility is intended to streamline crowd movement and improve traffic management in Ayodhya, especially in the wake of rising pilgrim footfall after the temple's inauguration.

The statement further noted that the project includes a five-storey building comprising two dormitories and thirteen shops. These amenities will provide additional convenience for devotees and tourists and are expected to give a boost to local businesses.

"In the aftermath of the temple's opening, Ayodhya has witnessed a surge in the number of daily visitors, running into lakhs. This has posed a considerable challenge in terms of traffic control and parking arrangements," the government said.

With the new facility, the government said it aims to reduce congestion near the temple and provide devotees with a safe and organized parking space. It described the initiative as a "critical step" toward transforming Ayodhya into a world-class religious and tourist destination, it said.

The state government said it has already approved several other infrastructure projects in Ayodhya, including the development of roads, bridges, hotels, and various public amenities.

The open surface parking facility will feature designated sections for both small and large vehicles.

Unlike multi-level or underground parking structures, open surface parking is quicker and more cost-effective to build, making it ideal for locations that see large volumes of vehicular traffic.

"This kind of surface-based parking ensures easier upkeep and is particularly suited for areas with high visitor density," the government said.

The project will ensure quality and will be executed in a time-bound manner in line with the engineering, procurement and construction model, it added.

