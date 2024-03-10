Parliamentary polls-2024: Voters to exercise their franchise on 2,241 polling stations in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: With the notification for the upcoming Parliamentary elections expected anytime, the Prayagraj district administration has finalised the list of polling stations and booths as part of the preparations for the electoral process, said district officials. For representation (Sourced)

As per the list finalised by the district election office, there would be 2,241 polling stations in the district and 4,712 polling booths. The least number of polling stations would be in Allahabad South and Allahabad North assembly constituency areas, they added.

It is worth mentioning that the Prayagraj district has two parliamentary seats – Allahabad and Phulpur. The Allahabad parliamentary constituency comprises five assembly areas, including Meja, Karachhana, Bara, Allahabad South, and Koraon, while the Phulpur parliamentary constituency also includes five assembly seats, namely Phaphamau, Soraon, Phulpur, Allahabad West, and Allahabad North. Two of Prayagraj’s assembly seats, Pratappur and Handia, fall under the Bhadoi parliamentary constituency.

There will be 74 polling stations in the Allahabad South assembly seat area with 377 polling booths falling under city limits, while the Allahabad North assembly constituency will have 416 booths in 79 polling stations. All the booths and centres in this constituency are within the city limits as well. The highest number, 242 polling stations, would be in the Bara assembly seat.

Voters under the Phaphamau assembly seat will be able to exercise their franchise at 207 polling stations, of which 27 will be in urban limits and 180 in rural areas. The assembly seat will have a total of 378 booths, with 65 in urban areas and 313 in rural areas.

Soraon assembly seat will have 230 polling stations, with seven in urban areas and 223 in rural areas, while the Phulpur assembly area will have 220 polling stations (54 urban and 166 rural).

Voters from Allahabad West and Allahabad North will cast their votes at 122 and 79 polling stations, respectively, while Allahabad South will have 74 polling stations, all within urban limits.

In the Meja assembly seat, there will be 190 polling stations (6 urban and 184 rural) and 339 polling booths, while 192 polling stations will be in Karachhana.

At Bara, there are 242 polling stations (three urban and 239 rural) and 371 polling booths (12 urban and 359 rural). In the Koraon assembly area, there will be 236 polling stations (two urban and 234 rural) and 374 booths (11 urban and 363 rural).

Under the Bhadohi parliamentary constituency, Prayagraj’s Pratappur assembly seat will have 236 polling stations and 422 polling booths, all of which will be in rural areas. Similarly, at Handia, there will be 213 polling stations (6 urban and 207 rural) and 409 polling booths (16 urban and 393 rural).