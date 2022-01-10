Parties launch digital poster wars as UP braces for polls

LUCKNOW ‘Dus March’ (March 10), the date for UP poll results, is the main theme for the digital poster wars launched by most political parties, especially the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its main rival Samajwadi Party (SP). The parties, in a somewhat poetic manner, are claiming their turn to form the next government in the state on that date.

The social media is abuzz with the digital campaigns amid the Election Commission’s ban on political rallies, public meetings, yatras and nukkad sabhas till January 15 coupled with no publicity through hoardings or wall writings throughout the entire model code of conduct (MCC) period.

The digital posters are made and shared extensively by the parties, their leaders, cadres, and supporters in the general public on social media.

Sample these:

UP minister and government spokesperson tweeted a poster: “10 March, phir Yogi-raaj (CM Yogi Adityanath’s rule again from March 10).” The poster shows Yogi Adityanath and Sidharth Nath Singh together sitting among a large crowd.

The BJP, on its official twitter handle, posted: “Raaj tilak ki karo taiyaari, Dus March ko phir aa rahey hain bhagwadhaari (Prepare for coronation as the saffron-clad are returning). The digital poster shows Yogi in his saffron robe while the crowd to which Yogi is waving has been changed to greyscale (black and white) to emphasise the saffron colour.

A Samajwadi Party MLA, considered close to party chief Akhilesh Yadav, posted a poster on his Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts stating, ““Dus March, UP recharge (with Akhilesh’s face dominating the poster),”

Samajwadi Party spokesperson IP Singh, who had booked a “return air ticket” for chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Lucknow to Gorakhpur, shared two posters. One declares Akhilesh as saying: “Dus March ko aa raha hoon, 300 unit free bijli laa raha hoon (I am coming on March 10 with 300 units free power). On January 1 Akhilesh had announced a poll promise of 300 units free power to all domestic power consumers and free power for irrigation to farmers. The other poster by IP Singh says: “Dus March, Yogi saaf (Yogi will be wiped out on March 10).”

On the other hand, the UP Congress’ digital poster on its official social media states: “Dus March...hogi mahilaaon ki jeet, UP mein shuru hogi nai reet (women will win on March 10 and harbinger new tradition). The Congress post has a picture of party’s national general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra superimposed on the map of UP, signifying the women-oriented poll promises that Priyanka made.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), in its tweet, shared its national president Jayant Chaudhary’s poster, saying: “10 March...taarikh tay ho gai hai...ku-shaasan ka hoga ant, su-shaasan lekar aayenge Jayant (Jayant will bring in good-governance, the bad governance will end on March 10).

