Patient’s kin clash with junior doctors at Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital

The patient’s kin alleged that medical staff assaulted them; later both the parties reached a compromise
Published on Dec 18, 2021 10:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Attendants of a patient allegedly clashed with junior doctors and other medical staff at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, an affiliate of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, late on Friday night.

The patient’s attendants alleged that medical staff even assaulted them at the police outpost of the hospital. Junior doctors and other medical staff boycotted work in protest against the incident and alleged that they were attacked by the patient’s kin. Senior police officials later pacified the doctors. Principal, Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Dr SP Singh said both the groups reached a compromise later in the night.

According to reports, an 80-year-old woman who suffered a brain haemorrhage was admitted to ward number four of the trauma centre. Her attendants alleged that there was no proper care of the patient at the ward and even chairs were not available there. Despite making several complaints, the doctors and medical staff took no attention, they alleged.

In the night there was an argument over the issue following which they were assaulted, the patient’s kin further alleged. However, junior doctors alleged that the attendants misbehaved with medical staff and assaulted a junior doctor. The enraged junior doctors and other medical staff boycotted work and raised slogans against police.

