Patients suffer as pharmacists’ two-hour work boycott continues

Patients, who visited government hospitals in the morning hours on Friday, faced difficulty for a second consecutive day as pharmacists abstained from work for two hours, starting 8 am to press for their several demands, including wage revision.

Administering injectable drugs, drug distribution and several other works were hampered due to the work boycott by over 7000 pharmacists.

“The work boycott began from 8 am, and gate meetings were held at several hospitals including Balrampur, Lok Bandhu and Rani Laxmibai hospital,” said Sunil Yadav, executive president of the Diploma Pharmacist Association, Uttar Pradesh, which has over 7,500 member pharmacists.

A long queue of patients was seen at OPD counters of hospitals as pharmacists staged a protest. Sunil Yadav, who is president of the Pharmacists Federation, UP chapter, said pharmacists are demanding wage revision along with other demands.

Pharmacists are posted at district-level hospitals, medical colleges, community health centres and primary health centres, and are engaged in drug distribution, and at many places, work in injection rooms to administer injectable drugs and vaccines. Pharmacists are demanding wage revision, right to prescribe drugs, creation of new posts and standardisation of their work. Posts of pharmacists are less against the guidelines, and at some places, there are no pharmacists deployed.

“Pharmacists deployed at emergency wards did not join the work boycott. But if our demands are not addressed, we shall go on complete work boycott from December 17, and boycott emergency work from December 20,” said Yadav adding, “Drug distribution is significant work as incorrect dose taken by a patient can do more harm than benefit.”

For the past one-week pharmacists in the state have been working with black badges during their duty hours.