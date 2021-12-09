Patients suffer as UP pharmacists start two-hour work boycott

Patients and their attendants who visited government health facilities on Thursday morning faced difficulties in getting services as over 7000 pharmacists working in different government hospitals and health facilities in the state abstained from work for two hours from 8am to 10am to press for their several demands including wage revision.

As per the agitating pharmacists, the work boycott will continue till December 17. Hospital outpatient department (OPD) services start functioning from 8am hence work such as getting an OPD ticket to see a doctor, giving samples for tests or other diagnostic facilities were hampered.

“The work boycott will begin from 8am in urban areas and 10am in rural areas,” said Sunil Yadav, executive president of the Diploma Pharmacist Association, Uttar Pradesh, that has over 7500 member pharmacists. Long queue of patients could be seen at OPD counters of hospitals as pharmacists staged protests. At the Civil Hospital, pharmacists held ae meeting led by Sunil Yadav, who is also president of Pharmacists Federation, UP Chapter.

They are posted at district level hospitals, medical colleges, community health centres and primary health centres and are engaged in drug distribution and at many places work in injection rooms to administer injectable drugs and vaccines.

“The pharmacists deployed at emergency wards did not join the work boycott. But if our demands are not addressed, we will go on complete work boycott from December 17 and boycott emergency work also from December 20,” said Yadav.

“Besides wage revision, the pharmacists are also demanding right to prescribe drugs, creation of new posts and standardisation of their work. Posts of pharmacists are fewer than required in violation of the guidelines and at some places there are no pharmacists at all,” he added.

“Drug distribution is a significant work as an incorrect dose taken by patients can actually do more harm than benefit,” said Yadav. For the past one week, the pharmacists in the state have been working with black badges during their duty hours at the health facilities.

“We had held protests at office of chief medical officer in all districts and handed over memorandum to officials. We had announced that work boycott will begin if our demands are not met. Hence, we are compelled to intensify our stir,” said Yadav.