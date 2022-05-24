Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘People avoid going for thyroid test which leads to further complications’
lucknow news

‘People avoid going for thyroid test which leads to further complications’

Weight gain, fatigue, hairfall, forgetfulness, and body ache should be considered as symptoms of thyroid disorder if there is no other medical reason an individual can link them to, says doc
Awareness camp to be held on May 24 and 25. (Shutterstock)
Updated on May 24, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Fatigue and hairfall can also be symptom of thyroid disorder, said experts at the Era’s Lucknow Medical College on Monday.

Dr Jalees Fatima of the department of medicine of the college said that often with limited symptoms or due to lack of awareness regarding symptoms, people avoid going for a thyroid test which results in further complications.

“Weight gain, fatigue, hairfall, forgetfulness, and body ache should be considered as symptoms of thyroid disorder if there is no other medical reason an individual can link to them,” said Dr Fatima.

She briefed about the screening and awareness camp being organised for thyroid disorder on May 24 and 25 to mark the World Thyroid Day on Wednesday. “Apart from free screening for thyroid disorder, a quiz will be organised along with poster exhibition and other sessions on awareness,” she said.

Experts including Dr Anuj Maheshwari, the governor of India chapter of American College of Physicians, Prof NS Verma, HoD physiology at KGMU, Dr Vaibhav Krishna, Dr Zeba Siddiqui will be present during the camp and awareness sessions.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP