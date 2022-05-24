‘People avoid going for thyroid test which leads to further complications’

Fatigue and hairfall can also be symptom of thyroid disorder, said experts at the Era’s Lucknow Medical College on Monday.

Dr Jalees Fatima of the department of medicine of the college said that often with limited symptoms or due to lack of awareness regarding symptoms, people avoid going for a thyroid test which results in further complications.

“Weight gain, fatigue, hairfall, forgetfulness, and body ache should be considered as symptoms of thyroid disorder if there is no other medical reason an individual can link to them,” said Dr Fatima.

She briefed about the screening and awareness camp being organised for thyroid disorder on May 24 and 25 to mark the World Thyroid Day on Wednesday. “Apart from free screening for thyroid disorder, a quiz will be organised along with poster exhibition and other sessions on awareness,” she said.

Experts including Dr Anuj Maheshwari, the governor of India chapter of American College of Physicians, Prof NS Verma, HoD physiology at KGMU, Dr Vaibhav Krishna, Dr Zeba Siddiqui will be present during the camp and awareness sessions.

