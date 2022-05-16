People back BJP’s ideology of development: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the people supported the ideology of development pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh. The state government was working to give momentum to development and welfare of the common man, he said.

Yogi launched 61 development projects worth ₹144 crores in a programme organized at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Park in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

In a separate function, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth ₹143.69 crore in a programme organized in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) area.

Speaking in the programme organized at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Park Yogi said, “The BJP won all the nine seats in Gorakhpur, which proves that people have supported our development-oriented approach and they have rejected the political parties promoting negativity and dividing the masses on the basis of caste, language and religion.”

Slamming the opposition parties, he said the people of Uttar Pradesh supported positivity, development and nationalism.

“As many as 61 projects, including 40 projects that have been completed on schedule, are being launched today, while foundation stones of 21 new projects are also being laid which include projects related to drainage system and repair of dams,” he said.

The pace of development work should not be hindered as it not only makes adverse impact on the revenue of the state but also creates difficulties for the local residents of the area, he said. “We are working to free Gorakhpur from issues like water-logging and floods during the monsoon,” he added.

Highlighting the development projects launched in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said, AIIMS, fertilizer factory, newly-built roads, zoological park, beautification of Ramgarh Taal and other projects depicted progress of Gorakhpur.

Yogi called upon the people to contribute to development by cooperating with the government. The people should not to indulge in malpractices for which the place was earlier infamous for. Today, Gorakhpur was known for its fast pace of development, giving boost to the development of UP, he said.

Later launching and laying the foundation stone of the projects worth ₹143.69 crore in a programme organized at GIDA area, Yogi said in the last five years UP had succeeded in providing a ‘safe and secure’ environment to the investors. Uttar Pradesh had become the favourite destination of the investors and was emerging as the leading economy of the country, he said.

Uttar Pradesh was moving rapidly towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy by 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set an ambitious target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy. Uttar Pradesh, with the largest population, would play an important role in this. This could be made possible only when the state’s economy became a $ 1 trillion dollar one, he said.

“During the first term of the BJP government, investment proposals worth more than ₹3 lakh crore have been put on the ground. On June 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for investment projects worth more than ₹75,000 crore in the state’s third ground-breaking ceremony. Along with launching big industrial projects, the state government is working for the prosperity of the masses.”

“GIDA was established 40 years ago. However, the development started only when the BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. The chief minister distributed land allotment letters to the entrepreneurs who will set up units in GIDA area.