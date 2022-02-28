People have rejected the BJP: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said this was the first time in Uttar Pradesh when people had made up their minds much before the polls began. “The wave is so intense in the SP’s favour that many BJP leaders have started taking off the BJP flags from their residences,” he said addressing an election meeting in Ambedkarnagar’s Jalalpur.

“In the five phases of UP elections, the people have rejected the BJP, and by the time the sixth phase comes, it will become certain that the BJP would be wiped off,” said Yadav. He also addressed public meetings in Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar. He said: “On forming the government, we will give power to weavers at a flat rate.”

The three districts, along with six others in neighbouring areas (region known as the weavers’ belt), will go to polls in the sixth phase of the UP assembly elections on March 3. The SP chief also reiterated his party manifesto’s promises such as 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers, free power to farmers for irrigation, and restoration of the old pension scheme to state employees.

After ending his campaign for the day, Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, commented: “Here, in the SP rallies, it’s so crowded that there’s no room even for a grain while on the other hand people now have no reason to go to the BJP rallies...The sea of people in Ambedkarnagar, Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar makes it clear that the change is imminent. The SP alliance is winning, the BJP camp is irritable.”

Yadav also took a swipe at home minister Amit Shah (without taking his name). “Earlier, those who were going door to door have stopped doing so as women showed them ‘red cylinder (LPG cylinder)’. No one lies like the BJP. The bigger the leader, bigger the lies.”

The Samajwadi Party chief also claimed that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to end reservation and hence was selling government organisations to the private sector.

Yadav claimed his party will win all the seats of Ambedkarnagar as well as of neighbouring Azamgarh district in the UP polls.

