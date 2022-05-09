‘People holding high offices…’: Allahabad HC's observations in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

While holding a hearing in a case related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, the Allahabad high court on Monday observed that ‘political persons holding high offices’ should not make ‘irresponsible remarks.' Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court said, “Political persons holding high offices should make public utterances in a decent language considering its repercussions in the society. Since politicians are required to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their status and dignity of high office, they should not make irresponsible statements."

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader again demands junior home minister’s resignation

The judge was referring to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case, concluding in its chargesheet that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident would not have taken place had Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ not made ‘threatening utterances’ against farmers days before the incident.

“Face me, it will take me just two minutes to discipline you all. I am not only a minister, or an MP, or an MLA. People know that I never run away from any challenge. The day I accept the challenge, you all will have to leave Lakhimpur,” the junior minister in the Union home ministry and a 2-term parliamentarian from the Kheri constituency was seen saying in a viral video from days before the incident.

His son, Ashish Mishra, is the main accused in the case. It is alleged that Ashish was driving a car which deliberately ran over some farmers who were returning after protesting against Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia, on October 3 last year. Four farmers and a local journalist were mowed down by the convoy, while, in retaliation, the protesters lynched two workers of the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a driver.

The bench's remarks, meanwhile, came during a hearing on bail pleas filed by four of the accused--Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal--as it noted that all of them were ‘actively’ involved in the planning and participation of the ‘heinous offence.’ The four, as well as Ashish Mishra, may tamper with evidence and influence witnesses, as each of them hails from an influential family, it said, denying bail to all four.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Judge who gave bail to Ashish Mishra recuses himself

Ashish Mishra was granted bail by the Lucknow bench on February 10. The order was challenged in the Supreme Court by the victims’ families. On April 18, the top court cancelled his bail and directed him to surrender within a week; he complied with the order on April 24. The Allahabad high court will take up his bail petition on May 25.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON