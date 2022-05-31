People started benefitting from govt schemes only after 2014, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that though the country gained independence in 1947, it was only post-2014 that the common man started getting benefits of government schemes.

Adityanath said this while interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes at the Lok Bhawan here during the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched from Shimla on the completion of eight years of his government.

Modi also transferred the phased instalments of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to farmers across the country.

An estimated 2.42 crore farmers from U.P. were benefitted when ₹4,949.88 crores were transferred digitally to their accounts as April to July payout, officials said.

“This included arrears of ₹52.80 crore of the farmers too. So far, since the beginning of the scheme, a total of ₹47397.48 crore have been transferred to their accounts,” officials said.

The PM also digitally transferred ₹300 crore for 1.5 lakh self-help groups under the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, another ₹15 crore to 11,000 BC Sakhis as honorarium and support fund. BC is an acronym for banking correspondent and ‘sakhi’ means women friends.

“UP is the only state that has provided banking facilities at the doorsteps of villagers. Now, banking at doorstep has become a buzzword and this is the change that PM Modi envisioned in 2014, when he coined the phrase, ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas,’ said Adityanath.

“Under the PM housing scheme, more than 43.50 lakh people, both in rural and urban areas of the state, have now got a house. Over 1.8 lakh poor, who for some reason, were left out were covered under the chief minister’s housing scheme. Houses have been provided to poorest of the poor including tribals like musahar, vantangias, tharu, kol, saharia,” he said.

The chief minister also said that more than 2.61 crore toilets in rural areas and 9 lakh plus toilets in urban areas were constructed while community toilets in each gram panchayat were now being managed by women self-help groups who were being paid ₹9,000 per month for their upkeep.

“We have named these toilets as ‘izzat ghar’ as these have become symbols of dignity of women,” Adityanath said. He said 1.67 crore poor families in the state benefitted from the free cooking gas connection scheme and the state government would provide two free cooking gas cylinders to such families on Holi and Diwali.

Adityanath said 36 lakh families benefitted under the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ (tap water in each household) scheme, 8 lakh street vendors were enlisted under the PM Svanidhi scheme in which U.P. tops the country and 10 crore beneficiaries benefitted from the free ₹5 lakh annual medical insurance cover.

The CM also interacted with beneficiaries including Priyanka Maurya, BC sakhi from Sultanpur; Gudia Devi, beneficiary of rural housing scheme from Unnao; Gudia, a similar beneficiary from Bahraich; Ilu Sharma, PM Swanidhi scheme beneficiary from Mathura; Saroja Devi, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana beneficiary in Sultanpur; Kusum, Lucknow-based beneficiary of PM Jeevan Jyoti insurance scheme and Kshama Sharma, BC sakhi from Bulandshahr.

