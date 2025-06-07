Performance under review, Udyami Mitras to be held accountable

Udyami Mitras in Uttar Pradesh will now be held accountable for the tasks assigned to them, with their performance under review. Alongside them, the work of deputy commissioners of the District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (DICs) is also being assessed. Three Udyami Mitras are reporting at the Invest UP’s office in the state capital for review of their work everyday. (For representation)

Tasked with assisting investors in bringing their investment to the production stage by acting as a bridge between the district administration and entrepreneurs, the state government has appointed 115 Udyami Mitras in all 75 districts and key industrial development authorities.

Three Udyami Mitras are reporting at the Invest UP’s office in the state capital for review of their work everyday. This exercise which began on June 2 will continue till July 8.

Udyami Mitras have to connect investors with district magistrates, industrial authorities and officials concerned to ensure that the MOUs and investment proposals get rolling.

“Udyami Mitras have to ensure investors do not have to run from pillar to post to get various clearances for their projects. They have to assist investors in acquiring land, power connection, water supply and all other necessary approvals and ensure timely execution of projects,” Invest UP officials said.

The Invest UP has invited deputy commissioners of DICs and Udyami Mitras from across the state to present district-wise progress reports at its office in the state capital. Representatives from three districts are making presentations in a standardised format on a daily basis.

“These presentations cover key areas, including the current status of land inventories and sick industrial units, progress made in investment facilitation and project execution, challenges faced on digital platforms such as Nivesh Mitra, and data-driven insights along with proposed action plans for further improvement,” according to Invest UP officials.

Each Udyami Mitra and DIC will support 180 units by assessing their current status and identifying key areas for assistance, including land availability and necessary NOCs, to facilitate commercial production.

Before this exercise began on June 2, teams from Invest UP, including general managers and assistant general managers, along with respective Udyami Mitras, conducted visits to 14 districts across four divisions from May 26 to 30.

District teams have also been directed to get available land parcels listed and mapped, while also identifying and repurposing sick unit land for industrial use. To ensure continuous progress, follow-up review meetings will be held every three months.

“Udyami Mitras have been made accountable for the task assigned to them. Their work is being reviewed. They have been assigned projects (investment proposals/MOUs) and will have to ensure their commercial rollout,” state industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, said. “This step has been taken to fix accountability for every Udyami Mitra and to ensure that each project reaches production stage,” the minister added.

With this initiative, Invest UP continues to drive district-level project execution, seamless investor engagement, and timely onboarding of projects for the upcoming Ground-Breaking Ceremony (GBC), officials said.