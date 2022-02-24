Performing their duty well!

The excitement among Lucknowites from the field of entertainment and performing arts remained high on the polling day. Bulleya singer Amit Mishra flew down from Mumbai just to cast his vote in home town Lucknow. He did the same during 2017 Assembly as well as 2019 Union elections.

“Night before the voting I was busy recording at our music studio in the city and still in morning I was at the polling booth with my parents. I am always excited when it comes to exercising my franchise and god willing I have succeeded in coming down on polling dates,” tells the Man Ma Emotion singer. He will be leaving on Thursday for Delhi and Udaipur.

Ishqzaade actor Anil Rastogi was shooting for Rohtak Sisters in Bhopal, MP came down to hometown to cast his vote, “Voting is a must. Wherever I am I give my all to reach Lucknow and cast my vote.”

Bhuj and Housefull-4 fame composer-singer Vipin Patwa too flew down especially for the elections in his village in UP.

Lucknowite Nisheet Chandra who has been a script supervisor for the film Bunti Aur Babli-2 and will be joining the team of Gadar-2 was able to cast his vote in hometown after nearly two decades. “It has been 18-19 years since I left Lucknow and never got a chance to exercise my franchise here. I think we were supposed to shoot in March so I made sure that I will reach early and vote too. It’s truly a happy feeling,” he shares.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi turned out to be among the first to vote. Early in the morning with her entire family she reached the polling booth. Awasthi has also been brand ambassador for the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission and has been part of campaign towards voters’ awareness.

Tabla maestro Pt Ravinath Mishra and his daughter kathak exponent Manisha Mishra together with other family members went at their respective polling booth to cast their vote. “I can be busy and head down in shows but when it comes to do something for my city and above all my country, I do try to give my best,” says Pt Mishra.

Actor Preeti Chauhan, who has worked in OTT series Ashram, Crushed and A Suitable Boy, casted her voted near her resident in Mahanagar and said, “Pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan”. Kathak guru Anuj Mishra with wife Neha Singh Mishra, a reality show star, exercised his franchise at Nishatganj locality with his mother and sister Smriti Mishra Tandon, also a kathak performer. Ashram and Madam Chief Minister actor Tulika Banerjee too voted in morning.

