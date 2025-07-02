Pet licences: LMC to resume drive from July 12 as applications drop

Only 1,450 people have obtained pet licences so far in the state capital, in the current financial year. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In response, the animal welfare department of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) now plans to restart its drive from July 12, which will continue every Saturday until all pet owners get their dogs licensed by the LMC.

According to officials, the civic body issued around 6,086 dog licences in the last financial year, confirmed Abhinav Verma, animal welfare officer of the LMC. He said that the campaign will be carried out across various areas of the state capital. “The number of licences has reduced drastically this year. We have also received several complaints regarding pet dogs being kept without licences. Starting July 12, we will run a drive and issue fines to offenders,” he said.

According to LMC rules, owning a dog without a licence will attract a daily penalty of ₹50 per day, which will accumulate until the license is obtained. In addition, a maximum fine of ₹5,000 may also be imposed if the owner continues to violate norms.

The LMC has also made it easier for pet owners to register their dogs. They can visit the official website lmc.up.nic.in and apply online. The license fee is ₹200 for Indian breed dogs and ₹1,000 for foreign breed dogs. The licence remains valid until the end of the financial year and must be renewed annually.

Residents who prefer offline registration can visit the animal welfare department at the LMC office located in Lalbagh. The department is open during regular working hours.

The LMC has appealed to all dog owners to complete the licensing process without delay to avoid penalties and support responsible pet ownership in the city.

A licence is issued only after confirming the dog’s rabies vaccination status and receiving an affidavit of compliance with the Dog Control Byelaws, 2003.