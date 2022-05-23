PGI doctors treat heart complication through rare intervention
An unusual case of old myocardial infarction (heart attack) with multi-vessel coronary artery disease (many blockages in arteries supplying blood to the heart) was successfully treated by the experts of the cardiology department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).
The 52-year-old male patient has been discharged after treatment.
The doctors said using advanced imaging ‘Intra Vascular Ultrasound (IVUS) technique, they opened an 8-year-old blockage of arteries in a patient whose site of blockade was difficult to locate. To locate blockage site, they inserted ultrasound guided catheter, with a high-resolution camera at the tip.
“By the help of extra stiff wires which doctors passed through the blocked artery and gradual ballooning and successful stenting, the chronic blockade was opened,” said professor Sateyndra Tewari, who treated the patient who was first admitted with a history of old extensive anterior wall myocardial infarction in 2014.
“Then, a coronary angiography had revealed 100% blocked left anterior descending (main) artery but due to financial constraints, the patient was not able to get the angioplasty (ballooning) of the artery done. He was getting medical treatment and reporting intermittent chest pain (angina). In February 2022, he suffered second heart attack. Coronary angiography revealed chronic totally occluded left anterior descending (main) artery which was blocked for the last 8 years and critical stenosis of the right coronary artery with poor pumping capacity of the heart,” professor Tiwari said.
“I decided to open the right coronary artery first which successfully opened up with ballooning and stent. Since the left artery was 100% occluded for the last 8 years, there was marked difficulty in locating the blockade site. But, through IVUS, we went for intervention and successfully removed the blockade,” he said.
The intervention team included Dr Roopali Khanna, additional professor in the cardiology department who helped with IVUS, an area that requires a lot of experience and precision in locating the site of the chronic totally blocked artery.
Professor Aditya Kapoor, head of the department of cardiology said, “Use of high technology procedures specially Rota-ablation, IVUS imaging, optical coherence tomography and FFR in most of the complex coronary interventions is proving beneficial. All these high technology equipment that are available in the department are not only expensive but available with very few centers in the country.”
Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery
Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd's (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab. The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda, according to a statement. GAIL is India's largest natural gas transporting and marketing firm.
Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh
After a dry spell over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday. “Some rain along with thunderstorm and winds going up to 60 kilometre/hour are expected on Monday. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday , thought clear weather is likely from Wednesday,” said an India Meteorological Department official. On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from Saturday's 39.5C to 38.5C.
92% coral colonies translocated from Haji Ali are surviving in Navy Nagar
Out of 329 live coral colonies which were translocated from the Haji Ali bay to Navy Nagar in November 2020, as a result of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Coastal Road project, 303 colonies (or 92% of the total) were found to have survived in a healthy state a year later, as per a newly published study by researchers at the National Institute of Oceanography.
Excise cut brings fuel prices down to 8-week low in Chandigarh tricity
A day after the Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuel to control inflation, petrol and diesel prices dropped to nearly a two-month low in the tricity. In Mohali, petrol cost ₹97.21 and diesel ₹87.53, a drop of ₹8.38 and ₹6.7, respectively. Fuel remains the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol at ₹97.82 and diesel at ₹90.65, though down by ₹8.67 and ₹7.05, respectively.
Heat wave: SSP orders special care of police dogs, horses
Horses of the mounted police and dogs of the canine squad maintained by Prayagraj police are also feeling the impact of soaring temperatures. Aware of their importance for the police force, the SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar visited the stables and the kennel and ordered that cooling be ensured in areas where animals were kept. Prayagraj police has 18 horses in its stables and four dogs including two Labradors and two German Shepherds.
