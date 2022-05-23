PGI doctors treat heart complication through rare intervention

An unusual case of old myocardial infarction (heart attack) with multi-vessel coronary artery disease (many blockages in arteries supplying blood to the heart) was successfully treated by the experts of the cardiology department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

The 52-year-old male patient has been discharged after treatment.

The doctors said using advanced imaging ‘Intra Vascular Ultrasound (IVUS) technique, they opened an 8-year-old blockage of arteries in a patient whose site of blockade was difficult to locate. To locate blockage site, they inserted ultrasound guided catheter, with a high-resolution camera at the tip.

“By the help of extra stiff wires which doctors passed through the blocked artery and gradual ballooning and successful stenting, the chronic blockade was opened,” said professor Sateyndra Tewari, who treated the patient who was first admitted with a history of old extensive anterior wall myocardial infarction in 2014.

“Then, a coronary angiography had revealed 100% blocked left anterior descending (main) artery but due to financial constraints, the patient was not able to get the angioplasty (ballooning) of the artery done. He was getting medical treatment and reporting intermittent chest pain (angina). In February 2022, he suffered second heart attack. Coronary angiography revealed chronic totally occluded left anterior descending (main) artery which was blocked for the last 8 years and critical stenosis of the right coronary artery with poor pumping capacity of the heart,” professor Tiwari said.

“I decided to open the right coronary artery first which successfully opened up with ballooning and stent. Since the left artery was 100% occluded for the last 8 years, there was marked difficulty in locating the blockade site. But, through IVUS, we went for intervention and successfully removed the blockade,” he said.

The intervention team included Dr Roopali Khanna, additional professor in the cardiology department who helped with IVUS, an area that requires a lot of experience and precision in locating the site of the chronic totally blocked artery.

Professor Aditya Kapoor, head of the department of cardiology said, “Use of high technology procedures specially Rota-ablation, IVUS imaging, optical coherence tomography and FFR in most of the complex coronary interventions is proving beneficial. All these high technology equipment that are available in the department are not only expensive but available with very few centers in the country.”